Nickelback Sees Spike in Music Streams Following Trump's 'Photograph' Tweet Aimed at Biden

Nickelback is having the last laugh when it comes to President Donald Trump‘s attempt to use the Canadian band’s music to attack former Vice President Joe Biden.

One week after the president shared a video on Twitter soundtracked to a snippet of Nickelback’s 2005 hit “Photograph,” the band saw a 569 percent increase in their downloads, according to Billboard, who cited Nielsen Music.

The song was streamed 772,000 times between Oct. 2-3, a 38 percent increase from its 558,000 streams between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, Billboard reported. These streaming services include YouTube, Apple Music and Spotify.

“Photograph,” which was the lead single from Nickelback’s fifth studio album, All the Right Reasons, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 100 in Oct. 2005.

Trump’s version of the music video clip featured Nickelback’s lead singer, Chad Kroeger, holding a photo of Biden, 76, and his son, Hunter Biden, with an executive from the Ukrainian gas company, which Trump has tried to use against the Bidens.

This summer, Trump lobbied Ukraine’s president to investigate Biden and his son, behavior which his critics have called an untenable abuse of presidential power.

None of Nickelback’s members have publicly addressed the use of their music in Trump’s tweet —which was taken down by Twitter for copyright reasons — though, in the past, other musicians have spoken out about Trump using their work for his own purposes.

Many social media users dined out on the strange meal that was Trump’s Nickelback tweet — an intersection of a meme-loving president with a very meme’d band.

“In the end, it was Trump revealing that he’s a Nickelback fan that got him impeached and removed from office,” journalist Yashar Ali joked on Twitter.

Music news website Consequence of Sound added on Facebook, “We are truly living the dumbest timeline.”

Image zoom Joe Biden Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU

The president’s anti-Biden video is the latest — and perhaps the most unusual — tactic in his ongoing push to stick Biden, his leading challenger for re-election, with unsubstantiated claims of “corruption.”

“If we allow a president to get away with shredding the U.S. Constitution, that will last forever,” Biden, 76, said last week.

Trump, in turn, has decried the “witch hunt” against him.