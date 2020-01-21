Nickelback Celebrates 15th Anniversary of Hit Album All the Right Reasons with New Tour

Nickelback is celebrating the 15th anniversary of their hit album All the Right Reasons in a big way.

The band — made up of brothers Chad and Mike Kroeger, 45 and 47 respectively, Ryan Peake, 46 and Daniel Adair, 44 — announced Tuesday that they will be kicking off their All the Right Reasons 2020 tour this summer, beginning June 19.

“When we made All The Right Reasons it was special for us, but we didn’t know what it would mean to the fans,” Chad told PEOPLE. “Sometimes fate intervenes and when this album was released, we had no idea it would connect with people in such a huge way.”

“At this point, the songs don’t really feel like they belong to us anymore,” he continued. “They belong to everyone that has made them a part of their life. We can’t wait to get on the road this summer and play songs that we have never performed live before as well as songs that have been staples of our live show.”

Chad promises that the band will give fans a one of a kind experience.

“The production on the upcoming tour will bring the fire and fury that has been our calling card along with new surprises that will be unlike anything you‘ve ever seen,” he said.

Throughout the summer tour, Nickelback will perform their diamond-selling album in its entirety, bringing fan favorite songs like “Photograph,” “Rockstar,” “Far Away,” “If Everyone Cared” and “Savin’ Me” to life on stage. The group will also perform a slew of hits from their other albums.

Nickelback will be joined by the Stone Temple Pilots at every tour stop along the way, with additional special guest performances from Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and Switchfoot.

All the Right Reasons, the band’s fifth album, has proven incredibly successful since its release in October 2005. It debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, which marked the band’s third straight No. 1 in their native Canada. The record spent 110 weeks in the Top 30 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and received multiple gold and platinum certifications globally. After selling more than 19 million copies worldwide, it is one of the best-selling albums in North America.

In 2009, Nickelback was named Top Rock Group of the Decade by Billboard.

The band has sold out a total of twelve consecutive world tours. Tickets for the upcoming summer tour, which revs up in Raleigh, North Carolina and wraps on on Oct. 3 in Mountain View, California, will go on sale beginning Thursday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. Lawn tickets will be priced starting at $25.00 for a limited time.

A complete list of tour dates is below:

Friday, June 19 – Raleigh, NC* Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Saturday, June 20 – Virginia Beach, VA* Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Tuesday, June 23 – Charlotte, NC* PNC Music Pavilion

Friday, June 26 – Noblesville, IN* Ruoff Music Center

Saturday, June 27 – Cincinnati, OH* Riverbend Music Center

Tuesday, June 30 – Burgettstown, PA* S&T Bank Music Park

Thursday, July 2 – Clarkston, MI* DTE Energy Music Theatre

Friday, July 3 – Darien Center, NY* Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sunday, July 5 – Bethel, NY* Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Wednesday, July 8 – Toronto, ON* Budweiser Stage

Friday, July 10 – Hartford, CT* XFINITY Theatre

Saturday, July 11 – Hershey, PA* Hersheypark Stadium

Friday, July 17 – Bristow, VA* Jiffy Lube Live

Sunday, July 19 – Camden, NJ* BB&T Pavilion

Wednesday, July 22 – Saratoga Springs, NY* Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Saturday, July 25 – Bangor, ME* Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Sunday, July 26 – Mansfield, MA* Xfinity Center

Wednesday, July 29 – Syracuse, NY* St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Friday, July 31 – Holmdel, NJ* PNC Bank Arts Center

Saturday, Aug. 1 – Wantagh, NY* Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tuesday, Aug. 4 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH* Blossom Music Center

Thursday, Aug. 6 – St. Paul, MN* Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, Aug. 8 – Rogers, AR* Walmart AMP

Sunday, Aug. 9 – Omaha, NE* CHI Health Center Omaha

Saturday, Aug. 15 – West Palm Beach, FL^ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairground

Sunday, Aug. 16 – Tampa, FL^ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Wednesday, Aug. 19 – Alpharetta, GA^ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Friday, Aug. 21 Nashville, TN^ Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, Aug. 22 – Maryland Heights, MO^ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tuesday, Aug. 25 – Kansas City, MO^ Sprint Center

Friday, Aug. 27 Milwaukee, WI^ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Saturday, Aug. 29 – Tinley Park, IL^ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tuesday, Sept. 1 – Morrison, CO^ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thursday, Sept. 3 – Dallas, TX^ Dos Equis Pavilion

Friday, Sept. 4 – Woodlands, TX^ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Friday, Sept. 11 – Auburn, WA^ White River Amphitheatre

Saturday, Sept. 12 – Ridgefield, WA^ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Tuesday, Sept. 15 – Spokane, WA^ Spokane Arena

Friday, Sept. 18 Boise, ID^ – Ford Idaho Center Arena

Saturday, Sept. 19 – West Valley City, UT^ USANA Amphitheatre

Tuesday, Sept. 22 – Albuquerque, NM^ Isleta Amphitheater

Friday, Sept. 25 – Irvine, CA^ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Saturday, Sept. 26 – Phoenix, AZ^ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Tuesday, Sept. – Chula Vista, CA^ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Friday, Oct. 2 – Wheatland, CA^ Toyota Amphitheatre

Saturday, Oct. 3 – Mountain View, CA^ – Shoreline Amphitheatre

(* indicates special guest Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown)

(^ indicates special guest Stone Temple Pilots and Switchfoot)