Nick, Vanessa and Drew Lachey Celebrate the Bengals Going to the Super Bowl: 'Life Is Good'

Nick and Drew Lachey — who grew up in Cincinnati — shared their family celebrations after the Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC Championship Sunday

The Lachey family is going nuts over the Cincinnati Bengals heading to Super Bowl LVI.

On Sunday, the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime, 27-24, securing the AFC Championship and their spot in the 2022 Super Bowl. Nick, Vanessa, and Drew Lachey all celebrated the win on social media, praising Nick and Drew's hometown team.

Nick, who was wearing a Bengals t-shirt, documented himself watching the end of the game on Instagram.

"Alright guys, Bengals in overtime, AFC Championship. About to kick what could be the game-winning field goal to send my Bengals to the Super Bowl. Hasn't happened since I was 16. Here we go! Here we go!" he said in the video before it cut off.

"Tried to capture a moment I'll never forget…..but my phone had other plans. Can I get a WHO F--- DEY!!? #WhoDey #SuperBowlLVI," he followed in the caption.

After the big win, The Masked Singer champ, 48, called his wife Vanessa as she celebrated from her beach vacation with the couple's kids — Camden John, 8, Brooklyn Elisabeth, 6, and Phoenix Robert, 4.

"Daddy is in LA moving our home, I'm in Hawai'i with our babies and the Bengals are GOING TO THE SUPER-BOWL! Life is GOOD!" the NCIS: Hawai'i star, 41, wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of herself jumping up and down at the beach while FaceTiming Nick.

"Thank You technology for this moment! Our first born got to watch with his Daddy thousands of miles away! WHO DEY! Let's GOOOOOO! Welcome to the JUNGLE, Baby!🐅" she added.

Meanwhile, Nick's brother and fellow 98 Degrees singer Drew shared a photo of himself pointing at his television after the Bengals' victory.

"Who Dey!!!!!!!! The @bengals are going to the #Superbowl !!!!!!!!" he wrote.

The former Dancing With the Stars winner, 45, also shared a video of himself, his wife Lea, and their kids, daughter Isabella, 15, and son Hudson, 11, as they watched the game-winning field goal by Evan McPherson.

In the clip, the family is watching the game silently with their hands over their mouths during the final play before jumping and screaming after the kick was made.

"A little peek into our lives….. #whodey Let's go @bengals," Drew captioned the video.