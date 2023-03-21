Nick Lachey Won't Be Charged with Battery After Clash with Photographer, Attending Anger Management Classes

The Love Is Blind co-host previously said he "clearly overreacted" to the situation, which took place in March 2022

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on March 21, 2023 05:55 PM
Nick Lachey Visits "Fox & Friends" to discuss the "American Kennel Club" show at Fox News Channel Studios on February 05, 2019 in New York City.
Nick Lachey. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Nick Lachey is attending both anger management classes and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings following a public clash with a paparazza last year.

The Love Is Blind co-host, 49, is taking part in a prefiling diversion program, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirms to PEOPLE.

"Mr. Lachey has not been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. Instead he is participating in LADA's Prefiling Diversion program, which was established in 2017. As part of these conditions he must participate in anger management classes and attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings," the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. "Successful completion of the Prefiling Diversion Program will result in no criminal charges being filed."

A rep for the star did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Participation in the program comes after Lachey reached into a photographer's car in March 2022 and tried to grab her phone out of her hands after he spotted her taking a picture of him.

The 98 Degrees singer addressed the incident on Twitter shortly after it happened, and said he'd been "harassed" while walking back to his hotel after getting dinner with wife Vanessa Lachey and a friend.

"I clearly overreacted. I've been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal," he wrote at the time. "Stupid of me. Done."

He later added: "However, for TMZ or anyone else to say that I was violent or that I 'got physical' with someone is reckless and absolutely false. Once again, TMZ likes to create their own clickbait narrative. Life's too short, we move on."

Video of the incident was published on TMZ in March 2022, and showed Lachey reaching into the woman's car and trying to grab her phone out of her hands.

After he walked away, the photographer rolled down her window and asked what he was "so mad for," which prompted him to turn back around, the outlet reported. When he noticed she was filming, he reached into the car and tried to grab her phone, then laughed and stuck his tongue out before walking away to join Vanessa and their friend.

Related Articles
nick lachey
Nick Lachey Says He 'Clearly Overreacted' After Paparazzi Altercation: 'Stupid of Me'
Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals on the sidelines in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) ; https://www.instagram.com/p/CPhRLd6Mq_3/?hl=en perfectly_sculpted_by_ladyla's profile picture perfectly_sculpted_by_ladyla 💙 92w
Joe Mixon's Sister a Suspect After Shots Were Fired from Bengals Player's Home and Injured Minor: Reports
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_Z2BsK5xqw San Francisco business owner sprays homeless woman with hose ABC7 978K subscribers Subscribe 493 Share Download 93,411 views Jan 11, 2023 A San Francisco art gallery owner was seen in a now-viral video using a hose to spray a homeless woman in front of his business.
Arrest Warrant Issued for Art Gallery Owner Seen Hosing Down Unhoused Woman in San Francisco
Dave Chapelle
Dave Chappelle's Attacker Sentenced to 270 Days in Jail After Rushing Stage at Netflix Festival
Singer Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys attends the unveiling of Marvel's Hulkbuster armor wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas at The Venetian Las Vegas on February 28, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nick Carter Sued for Sexual Battery in 2001 Fan Incident as Source Denies Allegations
EXCLUSIVE: Tom Girardi seen arriving for court in Los Angeles. Pictured: Tom Girardi Ref: SPL5520142 060223 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Tom Girardi Arrives at Los Angeles Courthouse After Being Indicted on Fraud Charges
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 17: Cardi B appears at Queens County Criminal Court after not meeting her requirements for her misdemeanor guilty plea on January 17, 2023 in New York City. Cardi B violated the terms of her agreement by not fulfilling the 15 days of community service she agreed to in her plea. The judge has given her a second chance and she must fulfill her agreement by March 1st or face jail time. (Photo by Adam Gray-Pool/Getty Images)
Cardi B Appears in N.Y.C. Court as She's Given Deadline Extension to Finish Community Service
Halyna Hutchins
Who Was Halyna Hutchins? The Late 'Rust' Cinematographer's Family, Life and Career
Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez Released from House Arrest to Prepare for Megan Thee Stallion Trial: Report
Kanye West
Kanye West Will Not Face Battery Charges After January Altercation in Los Angeles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Christopher Weber/AP/Shutterstock (13441419a) Photo of TV producer Eric Weinberg is displayed before a news conference to announce sexual assault charges against Weinberg on in Los Angeles TV Producer Sex Assault, Los Angeles, United States - 05 Oct 2022
'Scrubs' Producer Eric Weinberg Charged with 18 Counts of Sexual Assault
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
brendan fraser
Brendan Fraser Won't Attend Golden Globes After Sexual Assault Allegations Against Former HFPA President
Actor Danny Masterson is arraigned on three rape charges in separate incidents in 2001 and 2003, at Los Angeles Superior Court, Los Angeles, California, September 18, 2020. - The 44-year-old actor known for appearing on "That '70s Show" and "The Ranch" was ordered on September 18, 2020 to return to court October 19 for arraignment. (Photo by LUCY NICHOLSON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LUCY NICHOLSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
A Timeline of Danny Masterson's Controversies
Hayden Panettiere, Brian Hickerson
Hayden Panettiere and On-Off Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Involved in Fight Outside of L.A. Bar
Nick Lachey and TV Personality Vanessa Minnillo visit People Now on February 05, 2020 in New York, United States
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey's Relationship Timeline