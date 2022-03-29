On Sunday night, Lachey attempted to grab a paparazzi's phone after he caught her taking a picture of him and his wife Vanessa, per a video obtained by TMZ

Nick Lachey Says He 'Clearly Overreacted' After Paparazzi Altercation: 'Stupid of Me'

Nick Lachey is addressing Sunday night's paparazzi clash.

During an evening out with his wife Vanessa, Lachey reached into a photographer's car and attempted to grab her phone out of her hands after she tried to take a photo, per a video obtained by TMZ.

On Monday morning, Lachey addressed the altercation on social media.

"Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel. I clearly overreacted," Lachey, 48, wrote on Twitter of the incident. "I've been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done."

Shortly after, the 98 Degrees member set the record straight, claiming that contrary to what the outlet reported, he was not violent.

"However, for TMZ or anyone else to say that I was violent or that I "got physical" with someone is reckless and absolutely false," he wrote.

He concluded, "Once again, TMZ likes to create their own clickbait narrative. Life's too short, we move on."

When the incident occurred, Lachey and his wife, 41, were out for dinner at Mastro's in Beverly Hills. After he realized a photographer was taking pictures from her car, he made his way toward her.

According to TMZ, Lachey allegedly punched her window and called her a "p---- motherf---er."

After he walked away, the photographer rolled down her window and asked what he was "so mad for," prompting him to turn back around, the outlet reports. When he noticed she was filming, he reached into the car and tried to take the phone from her hands. He then proceeded to laugh and stick his tongue out at the photographer before walking away to join Vanessa and the couple's friend.

