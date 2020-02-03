Nick Lachey Responds After Jessica Simpson Details Their Marriage in Her Book: 'We've All Moved On'

Nick Lachey wishes ex-wife Jessica Simpson nothing but the best.

On Monday, the singer, 46, visited the Today show with his wife Vanessa Minnillo Lachey to chat about the new Netflix dating experiment series they co-host, Love Is Blind. During the interview, Hoda Kotb asked Nick if he knew of the revelations that Simpson uncovers in her new memoir Open Book, which details their marriage and split in 2005.

“I’ll be honest, I obviously haven’t read the book, so I don’t know what she said or what she revealed there, but I’m certainly happy for her and her life, I know she is happy for us,” the 98 Degrees band member said.

“There’s definitely a mutual respect there, so that’s, you know — obviously it was a long time ago; we’ve all moved on,” Nick continued.

Also in the interview, Vanessa, 39, showed confusion when Kotb said the couple had sent Simpson, 39, a gift during a milestone in her life, saying, “It wasn’t us, but thank you, whoever sent it from us,” adding, “I didn’t. I don’t know her address.”

Image zoom Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson Eugene Gologursky/Getty; Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In Simpson’s new book, out on Tuesday, she writes candidly about her relationship with Nick, whom she met in 1998. The two tied the knot in 2002, and their marriage was showcased on the MTV reality show Newlyweds.

“He was my first love,” Simpson recently told PEOPLE.

“We were young and pioneering our way through reality television, always mic’d and always on,” said the mom of three, who is married to former football star Eric Johnson. “We worked and we were great at it but when it came time to being alone, we weren’t great at it anymore.”

“We really got crushed by the media and by ourselves,” said Simpson, who asked for a divorce in 2005. “I couldn’t lie to our fans and I couldn’t give somebody hope that we were this perfect golden couple.”

Image zoom Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

While looking back on their time together, Simpson said she respects Nick “very much.”

“I was really young and my success hadn’t really begun. He knew me as this young innocent 18-year-old that had never been introduced to the world in so many ways. I went straight from my father to him. Nick’s very smart,” she said. “He was eight years older than me, but he was also young.”

The author also said she and Nick “meant a lot to each other and we always will.”

“I want to be very respectful because I married him for a reason and we were together for seven years for a reason,” Simpson said. “He has a family now and I would never say anything to disrespect that.”

Love Is Blind premieres on Netflix on Feb. 13.