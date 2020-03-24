Nick Lachey Remixes Classic 98 Degrees Song into Quarantine Track: 'Baby, It's Killing Me'

Image zoom

Nick Lachey wants his music to reflect the current times amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 98 Degrees band member shared a video of himself on Monday singing an updated version of the group’s classic 1999 track “The Hardest Thing” with lyrics that urge fans to self-isolate as the outbreak continues to escalate. “#MusicMonday: Quarantine Edition,” he captioned the Instagram post. “When the hardest thing we’ve ever had to do…. is stay home.”

Lachey, 46, recorded himself in what appears to be his living room singing the tune solo.

“We both know that we shouldn’t be here,” he begins. “This feels wrong and baby it’s killing me / It’s killing you / They’re telling us we gotta stay home / We got somewhere else to be / Other friends to see / But if we go outside now we might spread the disease.”

He continues crooning as he maneuvers around his living room. “So I’ve made up my mind / I’m staying in the house / It’s time to quarantine / ‘Cause staying safe is what it’s all about / It’s the hardest thing we’ve ever had to do / To stay stuck in our house just watching all this bad news.”

The camera then pans to display his TV which was tuned into a news channel that appeared to be discussing the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s the hardest thing we’ve ever had to try / To stay six feet apart,” he continues in the clip. “When we go outside / Nothing to do / No sports on TV / Washed my hands so much that they started to bleed / Damn this quarantine / It’s the hardest thing we’ve ever had to do / But in the end it’s worth it / Together we will get through.”

“Stay safe everybody,” he says in the video before his son Camden playfully jumps on him on their couch.

Fans seemed very impressed with Lachey’s creative twist on the lyrics. “Your voice is amazing! I loved it!! Thanks for doing that,” one person wrote. “And this is why I’m #teamlachey 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 ,” another added. “He makes quarantine look so good 😂😍,” a third person commented.

Lachey added a clip from his mini sound session to his Instagram story and his wife and Love Is Blind co-host Vanessa, 39, shared a clip from his performance on her Instagram story as well. “Day 12” she wrote above the video, seemingly referring to the number of days the pair has been practicing self-isolation in efforts to prevent the coronavirus’ spread.

Lachey’s catchy play on the song’s lyrics came just days after singer JoJo shared a similar track to help educate fans about the importance of social distancing and self-isolation. Last week, JoJo, 29, rerecorded her hit 2004 hit single “Leave (Get Out)” with new lyrics urging listeners to remain indoors.

“Stay in / Right now / Do it for humanity!” she sings in the updated tune she called “Chill (Stay In)” on Twitter. “I’m deadass! About that! But we will survive / So you gon’ learn how to cook now / And practice good hygiene / I know you’re bored and want to f— around but not on me.”

While the songs are seemingly in jest as a way to keep fans both entertained and informed as information surrounding the global outbreak develops, the coronavirus is a serious matter.

As of Tuesday, there are more than 43,499 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States and at least 392,780 confirmed cases worldwide. Last week, Italy officially surpassed China in number of deaths related to the illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.