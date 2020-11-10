"I can't wait to spend the rest of our birthdays together and celebrate all the milestones along the way," Lachey captioned a montage of photos of Vanessa

Nick Lachey Serenades Wife Vanessa for 40th Birthday: 'I Love You More and More Each Year'

Happy birthday, Nick and Vanessa Lachey!

The couple — who share a birthday — celebrated their big day on Monday with sweet posts on social media. Nick turned 47 and Vanessa celebrated her big 40th birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The former 98 Degrees bandmate celebrated his wife's big day by sharing a montage of photos of his wife back by a cover of The Cure's "Pictures of You."

"Spending our birthday together is something I look forward to every year, but this year is particularly special because.... it's your 40th!!" he captioned his post. "I can honestly say I love you more and more each year. I can't wait to spend the rest of our birthdays together and celebrate all the milestones along the way."

"I Love You! I Love US! Thank You, Baby! ❤️" she commented on his post.

Ahead of her birthday, Vanessa posted a photo of herself sipping wine near a fire pit and reminisced about her 30s.

"I married my dream guy, we had three crazy beautiful little babies and I got to continue to do what I love on TV," she captioned the photo taken by Nick. "Thank You for the health & happiness. Bring it 40!!! Mama's ready!"

"This is 40 & 47. Happy Birthday to Us, Baby! I Love sharing Life with You, especially Our Birthday," she wrote on a birthday post. "Forever and Always, My Love. #November9 ❤️"

The Love Is Blind hosts received congratulatory comments from dozens of celebrities and fans alike, including Hilary Duff, Tiffani Thiessen, the Bella twins and Gabrielle Union.

RELATED: Nick Lachey Reveals He Plays 'Rock, Scissor, Paper’ with Wife Vanessa to Solve Conflicts

The birthday celebrations come just several months after the couple celebrated nine years of marriage.

"V, you mean everything to me. No matter what we face, we face it together. Whatever blessing we enjoy, we enjoy it together. With our love and commitment to each other, I know there is nothing we can’t get through.....together," he captioned a post. "I love you V with all that I am. I always will! Happy Anniversary."