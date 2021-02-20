Although Nick Jonas is no stranger to being on Saturday Night Live, he's never pulled double duty before as host and musical guest

Nick Jonas Will Be SNL Host and Musical Guest for the First Time: 'Dream Come True'

Nick Jonas will be taking over Saturday Night Live on Feb. 27!

The star has been tapped to serve as the host and musical guest for the first time. "A dream come true. Let's get it @nbcsnl!!" Jonas, 28, wrote on Instagram alongside his announcement. "See you February 27th!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Also on Instagram, SNL referenced Jonas' double duty by captioning their announcement, "NICK JONAS. NICK JONAS."

The exciting news was announced just hours before breakout Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page is set to make his hosting debut on the popular sketch comedy series alongside musical guest Bad Bunny.

Of course, this isn't Jonas' first time stepping onto the SNL stage.

The singer and actor previously appeared on the show back in 2009 alongside brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas — and the trio returned to SNL a decade later to serve as the musical guest once again.

Nick also previously performed on a 2016 episode of the show as a solo artist.

RELATED VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra Says She Wants 'as Many' Children as She 'Can Have' with Husband Nick Jonas

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Jonas' SNL episode will also coincide with the release of his new single "Spaceman," which will be dropping on Feb. 25.

Additionally, Jonas is returning to The Voice this season as a coach, which will be celebrating its 10th year on the air. The 20th season premieres on March 1.