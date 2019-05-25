Nick Jonas Shares Romantic Tribute to Wife Priyanka Chopra One Year After They Began Dating

Nick Jonas is looking back on how his romance with wife Priyanka Chopra really began.

Although the pair’s romance was years in the making, things between Jonas, 26, and Chopra, 36, didn’t really start to heat up until last year, when they went to a Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show in Los Angeles.

“One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife,” the singer wrote on Instagram Saturday, along with a romantic photo of the couple from the Cannes Film Festival last weekend.

“I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you,” Jonas added.

While they spent their anniversary apart, Jonas made sure he was thinking of his wife when he surprised Chopra with tickets to Mariah Carey’s concert in London.

“The best husband ever.. A #lambily member’s dream came true… Even through he was busy and we were apart, he made sure I celebrated our one year anniversary w my fave!” she captioned photos and videos from Carey’s show. “The incomparable @mariahcarey #Mimi — you were amazing! So lovely meeting you and thank you for the incredible show .. you will always be my baby @nickjonas Happy one year love!”

Showing off his romantic side last December, shortly after the pair tied the knot in India, Jonas revealed that he could still remember exactly what Chopra was wearing during their first date.

While the actress was only able to remember that she was wearing pants and a T-shirt, Jonas described her outfit to Vogue as “blue jeans, white tank top, black leather jacket, hair parted down the middle and a red lip, of course.”

“Details, baby. Details,” he remarked.

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Returning to the Met Gala with ‘Best Friend’ Nick Jonas

Of course, Jonas hasn’t been the only one to take a trip down memory lane recently.

Ahead of the annual Met Gala earlier this month, Chopra shared a set of photos from the first time the pair walked the red carpet together at the event, marking the beginning of their epic love story — even though they weren’t an official couple at the time.

“The story I’ll definitely tell our future kids… How I MET your father,” she wrote, making a nod to the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

Image zoom Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas George Pimentel/WireImage

Opening up about their love story with Vogue last year, the pair revealed that they actually first started talking back in 2016.

After watching Chopra’s show Quantico, Jonas reached out to the star on Twitter, suggesting they go on a date. “I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet,” he recalled writing.

Chopra promptly gave Jonas her number, and the two soon began a texting relationship, which Jonas described as “friendly with an eye toward flirtation.”

Though they stayed in contact over texts, they didn’t actually meet until 2017 at the Vanity Fair Oscars party — where Jonas got down on one knee for a date.

“This is in front of a bunch of people,” he recalled. “I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud.”

While the move worked and Chopra joined Jonas for a drink, the two wouldn’t see each other again until a week before the 2017 Met Gala, which Ralph Lauren invited them to attend together.

They spent a few hours chatting over drinks ahead of the big gala, and Chopra even invited Jonas back to her apartment, where they spent more time together.

“We hung out for a couple of hours,” Chopra said. “He patted my back before he left.”

“There was no kiss,” Jonas confirmed. “There was nothing.”

Image zoom Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas George Pimentel/Getty

One year later, the pair went on their first official date, and two months later, they got engaged on her 36th birthday.

The couple went on to tie the knot in December with an extravagant wedding celebration that spanned three days in India.