The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air live on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC

Nick Jonas Set to Host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards: 'Truly an Honor'

From Spaceman to emcee! Nick Jonas is hosting the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Set to air live on Sunday, May 23, the annual awards show event will see the 28-year-old musician serve as host after Kelly Clarkson — his The Voice costar — served in the role over the past three years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jonas and Clarkson, 39, are two of five musicians who have taken on the role of hosting the BBMAs solo over the years, alongside Phil Collins, LL Cool J and Ludacris, according to Billboard. This is the first time that Jonas will host the famed awards show event.

There, the trio won top duo/group, top radio songs artist and top radio song for their track, "Sucker." They were also nominated for top artist.

On Thursday, the Billboard Music Awards announced its group of 2021 nominees, led by The Weeknd with 16 nods, followed by rapper DaBaby with 11 nominations and the late Pop Smoke with 10 nods.

Gabby Barrett and Megan Thee Stallion are the two women nominees with the most nominations with nine and seven nominations, respectively.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This year's awards show is based on chart data from March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021 with winners based on "key fan interactions with music," including song sales, streaming and social engagement.

Meanwhile the top social artist and top collaboration categories are fan-voted.

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana Grande to Replace Nick Jonas as a Coach on The Voice for Season 21: 'I Am Beyond Thrilled'

Some artists could make history this year. Drake — the artist with the most wins of all time with 27 — could break his own record since he's nominated in seven categories.

Taylor Swift, who's nominated in four categories, could tie with Drake if she were to win her four awards in the top artist, female artist, Billboard 200 artist and album categories. (She currently has 23 BBMAs.)

Meanwhile, The Weeknd or Justin Bieber could reach the No. 2 spot if they were to sweep in their categories. And, if The Weeknd wins 13 of his 16 nods, he could surpass or tie Drake's record of 13 wins in a single night.

Bad Bunny, who racked up seven nominations, is up three times in the top Latin album award for El Último Tour Del Mundo, las que no iban a salir and YHLQMDLG.