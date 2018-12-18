Newlywed Nick Jonas Third-Wheels on Brother Joe and Sophie Turner's N.Y.C. Date Night

Nick Jonas may be a newly married man but some moments are just too special not to third-wheel.

On Monday, the singer, 26, joined brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner at Madison Square Garden in New York City where the Knicks were defeated by the Phoenix Suns. The trio was spotted courtside as Joe was sandwiched in between his soon-to-be bride and his younger sibling.

At one point during the game, Joe, 29, who was dressed in a solar system-patterned shirt, put his arm around the Game of Thrones actress, 22, and kissed her on the forehead as they enjoyed moments of PDA together.

Also at Monday’s Knicks game were Rachel Brosnahan, Tracy Morgan, Ansel Elgort, Lucas Hedges, Johnny Galecki and Chris Noth.

Missing from the star-studded night was Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra, who was spotted arriving at JFK Airport in New York City on Saturday.

The Quantico alum’s return to the United States marked her first trip as a married woman, days after they squeezed in a brief mini-moon in Oman and made their red carpet debut as husband and wife in New Delhi.

Earlier this month, the couple honored both of their backgrounds in their nuptials.

Before exchanging vows, the couple held a colorful Mehendi ceremony, where they both had elaborate henna designs applied to their hands, and celebrated with a Sangeet, an over-the-top party with performances in honor of the couple. On Dec. 1, they held a Western wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, and the next day, they wed again in an Indian ceremony at the palace.

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” Chopra told PEOPLE exclusively. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”

Jonas was photographed returning to the U.S. last Friday and has been spending time with brother Joe as of late. The former Jonas Brothers bandmates watched the Canelo vs. Rocky fight together Madison Square Garden on Saturday, one day after he landed.

But Nick will be headed back to his wife’s native country soon: They’re set to cap off their wedding celebrations with a special reception on Dec. 20 in Mumbai.