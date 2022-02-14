Nick Jonas Talks Super Bowl Commercial and 'Dream' of Playing Halftime Show One Day: 'I Hope We Get to Do It!'

Nick Jonas has accomplished a lot with his brothers Joe and Kevin in their two decades as the Jonas Brothers — global arena tours, hit records and Grammy nominations included.

But there's still one thing he says is on their "bucket list": the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

"It's been a dream for us," Jonas tells PEOPLE. "I hope one day we get to do it!"

While that dream won't come to fruition in time for Super Bowl XVI on Sunday, Jonas, 29, is still going to be a part of the day in a big way. During the Toyota Halftime Report, he'll star in a 60-second ad for the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra with Tommy Lee Jones, Leslie Jones and Rashida Jones.

"I decided to partner with Toyota because it felt like the perfect fit," he says. "I loved the creative and was really excited to be able to be in this commercial with these three incredible Joneses."

Super Bowl Commercial Nick Jonas, Tommy Lee Jones, Leslie Jones and Rashida Jones | Credit: Toyota

The ad starts with Tommy Lee, 75, and Leslie, 54, racing in their all-new Tundras through the countryside on an off-road expedition. Then, suddenly, they see another Tundra pull up out of nowhere with Rashida, 45, behind the wheel.

As the three stars race each other through the mud, snow and mountains, they're joined by a fourth Tundra, revealed to be driven by Jonas. "It's keeping up with the Jonases now," he says with a smirk.

With the group's reluctant approval, Jonas joins in on the fun. "Try to keep up — whoever you are," Tommy Lee quips.

While filming the commercial, Jonas says that the "funniest moments" were when Tommy Lee would improvise.

"I think the line he says — 'whoever you are' — was an improv line, and it made me laugh hard every time he said it," Jonas says.

Nick Jonas Nick Jonas | Credit: Toyota

Whenever Jonas takes a road trip in his real life, he says he can be found cranking up his fellow New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen.

"I'm a big Bruce Springsteen fan," he says. "I also like to listen to people like Billy Joel, and Elton John. You know, all the classics!"

Like with his music, Jonas supports his home team when it comes to football. He's a fan of the New York Giants (who play at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey), so he's unsure still if he's going to be rooting for the Los Angeles Rams or Cincinnati Bengals come Super Bowl Sunday.

"I like both teams," he says. "I think they both have interesting stories; Matthew Stafford, being a veteran quarterback getting his shot at the Super Bowl. Of course, Joe Burrow, who is a young quarterback leading his team to a Super Bowl after being the worst team in the league last year. It's pretty incredible and should be a great game."

While Jonas says he doesn't have any traditions for the Super Bowl, he knows he'll be watching it with friends.

"I think the Super Bowl creates a really great opportunity for people to be together, obviously, in a safe way this time around," he says. "Just taking a minute to stop our busy schedules and watch a football game together, I think, is a really good thing for people."

In 2022 Jonas — who welcomed his first child, a daughter, with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas via surrogate on Jan. 15 — hopes he can spend more time with family, friends and the "people that I love."