"I tend to try to not think about it, because it would make me feel a little embarrassed," Nick Jonas told GQ Hype

Nick Jonas Doesn’t Take Sex Symbol Status 'Too Seriously': 'Not Something I Wear as a Badge of Honor'

Nick Jonas has mixed feelings about his sex symbol status.

Appearing on the cover of GQ Hype's latest issue, the 28-year-old "Spaceman" singer fielded a number of wide-ranging questions about his music, his marriage to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and how he feels about all the attention on his looks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think it's flattering, but attraction is such a nuanced thing," said Jonas. "I don't take it too seriously. I just learn to laugh about it and think about the fact that my parents are probably reading some of the comments."

"It's not something I wear as a badge of honor," the Jonas Brothers singer added. "I tend to try to not think about it, because it would make me feel a little embarrassed."

nick jonas -GQ Credit: Mariano Vivanco

Jonas, whose career took off on Disney Channel alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin over a decade and a half ago, was also asked during the interview if he believes his good looks have ever impacted his career in a negative way.

"I don't know if I'm at liberty to say that or not because it's something about me," he said. "That certainly doesn't affect my ability to appreciate someone else's work. But we don't all think the same way, so I'm not sure. I can understand that it is a thing."

nick jonas -GQ Nick Jonas | Credit: Mariano Vivanco

Several years ago, Jonas' appearance became a hot topic for his fans in particular when he had what many considered a "dad bod." That conversation surrounding his appearance, Jonas said, was a double-edged sword.

"I think when it's comments attached to things like appearance and body image, that's when it can become quite dangerous, because no one ever knows what someone is going through or how it affects them personally," he told GQ Hype.

"They're very sensitive topics," he added. "But in the same way, you live a public life and therefore parts of your life are going to be talked about and it doesn't necessarily mean it's fair. It's just a part of your reality. I'm always hopeful that people will think about whether they would say it at a dinner party if the person was sitting opposite you and I'd guess that 99.9 percent of people would say they wouldn't."

RELATED VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra Says She Wants 'as Many' Children as She 'Can Have' with Husband Nick Jonas

Jonas' latest album, Spaceman, features a number of steamy lyrics — and Jonas told GQ Hype that he's "flattered" if fans utilize those songs in the bedroom.

"It's important to have a good playlist and I certainly have mine," he said. "I wouldn't include my own music on that playlist though. But I would be thrilled if someone used my music on theirs for that experience."

Jonas went on to say that Chopra Jonas, 38, is always super supportive and gave him true took and honest feedback to the album. "She's the first person I play stuff for," he said. "Her input and opinions mean a lot to me, especially when it's something so directly tied to our experience and our relationship."