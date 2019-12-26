Nick Jonas Surprises Priyanka Chopra with Snowmobile for Christmas: 'My Husband Knows Me So Well'

Nick Jonas really sleigh-ed his Christmas gift for Priyanka Chopra Jonas!

The pop star, 27, surprised his wife with an all-black Ski-Doo snowmobile for Christmas, and it’s safe to say he checked her wish list.

“Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas ❄️🎄❤️,” Chopra Jonas, 37, shared on Instagram Wednesday alongside a series of photos and videos of the actress excitedly trying out her new snow toy.

In one of the videos, she drives towards the camera and stops to cheer, “Babe this is amazing!” at her husband. The Quantico star braved the cold in a long turtle-neck sweater and skirt set, which she paired with a head wrap and black boots.

Jonas later uploaded a few photos to his own Instagram as well, one featuring his wife on her new motor sled, and another with him joining in on the fun. The “Sucker” singer sat behind Chopra Jonas as she drove them around the street.

“Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas,” the Jonas Brothers singer wrote.

Earlier in the day, both husband and wife shared two adorable snaps of the pair laughing and looking lovingly at one another in front of a Christmas to wish their fans and followers a happy holiday.

“It’s the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas 🎄❄️❤️,” Chopra Jonas captioned the post, while Jonas wrote, “Merry Christmas from us to you. 🎄❤️”

The singer rocked a Christmas sweater that read, “Come All Ye Faithful” for the family festivities. Meanwhile, the Baywatch star opted for a beige mock turtle neck wrap dress and maroon mule heels. She completed her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and gold bracelet.

While the couple may have taken some time off to celebrate the holidays, they will soon be back at work as they recently revealed that they are executive producing a new unscripted series for Amazon Prime about the sangeet, an Indian pre-wedding tradition, together, according to Deadline.

A sangeet is a celebratory party that takes place ahead of an Indian wedding. Chopra Jonas and her musician husband celebrated their sangeet last year, with the actress describing it as “a fierce song and dance competition between the families” that ended “as a huge celebration of love.” It inspired them to take on this new project.

“At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives,” Chopra Jonas shared on Instagram earlier this month.

“@nickjonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding,” she added. “It’s our #SangeetProject ❤️❤️.”

The announcement came days after the couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. The pair tied the knot during a Western wedding in Chopra Jonas’ home country of India on Dec. 1, 2018. They also wed in a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day, and subsequently held several wedding receptions.

Speaking to PEOPLE after the anniversary, the actress raved about their time together.

“It was really lovely,” she told PEOPLE of their anniversary celebrations, which included surprising her husband with a new German shepherd puppy named Gino.

“It was good to get away from all the work that we’ve been doing. He’s been on tour, I’ve been filming a movie, so it was nice to just sort of disconnect,” Chopra Jonas added. “Even if it was just two days, it was enough.”