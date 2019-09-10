Nick Jonas Says the J Sisters ‘Stole the Show’ in the ‘Sucker’ Video — and the Band Doesn't Mind

The Jonas Brothers ushered in their comeback earlier this year with their infectious bop “Sucker,” which they accompanied with a fun, royal-inspired video that featured their wives Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner.

The video has racked up over 200 million views to date and earned four nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards. And youngest band member Nick Jonas credits the video’s success to the trio of wives known as the J Sisters.

“We knew that context needed to be given about where we are now. And I think the biggest piece of that puzzle is those three incredible women who stand by our side,” Jonas, 26, said in Cigar Aficionado’s October cover story. “And they stole the show in our video.”

“Sucker” picked up the VMA for best pop, and while it missed out on video of the year, Jonas joked that had they won the night’s biggest honor, “The ladies have to go up and accept it on our behalf, because they absolutely stole the show.”

Jonas married Chopra Jonas, 37, in December, and their union has since given him newfound perspective. The “Jealous” singer admitted to Cigar Aficionado that his oldest brother Kevin, 31, getting married in 2009 contributed to the band breaking up because Kevin started to prioritize his relationship with Danielle, now 32, over that with his bandmates.

“We were all just in different places,” Nick said. “Joe and I were not emotionally mature enough to understand that when you find your person, and you begin your life with that person, that takes priority over everything. It has to. It should.”

But they came back together thanks to a trip to Cuba that included jamming to some of the group’s old songs, sipping rum and — of course — smoking cigars.

“Nothing beats smoking a Cuban cigar in Cuba,” Nick, Cigar Aficionado‘s youngest cover star, said. “Everywhere we went, they would just bring out a tray of incredible cigars. It was special.”