Solo Trip! Nick Jonas Steps Out for First Time Following News of Engagement to Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas is on the move!

Stepping out over the weekend for the first time since news of his engagement to Priyanka Chopra broke, the 25-year-old singer was seen making a solo trip to the airport in New York City on Monday.

Jonas was dressed casually for the outing, wearing a red and blue jacket over a black shirt and dark pants. In addition to carrying a backpack and a Laval utility bag, he was seen carrying a cup of coffee and a bottle of water.

One day earlier, the “Chains” singer was also seen walking around N.Y.C. while carrying a six-pack of beer.

Jonas and the Quantico actress got engaged while celebrating her 36th birthday in London, a source previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

“They are so happy,” the source said, adding that Jonas also closed down a Tiffany’s store in order to pick out the perfect ring for his bride-to-be.

Although Chopra and Jonas only dated for two months prior to their engagement, their friendship dates back longer than that.

At the 2017 Met Gala, the actress decided to bring the pop star along as her date since the pair both wore Ralph Lauren to the fashion event.

“We were both wearing Ralph Lauren! And we decided to go together because it was fun,” Chopra explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live last year when asked why they had decided to walk the red carpet together. “Yeah we were on the same table. We know each other so we were like, ‘Hey you know what, let’s go together.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Let’s go together!’ It just ended up working out.”

And Chopra is ready to be a mother as she recently told PEOPLE, “I am a very ‘live in the today,’ maximum ‘live in the next two months’ kind of person. But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”