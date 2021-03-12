Nick Jonas Drops Spaceman Album and Music Video (Featuring Wife Priyanka Chopra!) for Title Track

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Nick Jonas' newest track is out of this world.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the video, Jonas, 28, lands on a desolate planet and takes off on an exploratory mission, but soon becomes frustrated with his surroundings and continual solitude.

Later scenes include his real-life wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas (in hologram form), who reaches out a hand to her husband in his visions, seemingly prompting Jonas to embark on his jetpack-fueled journey home.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Nick Jonas' "Spaceman" music video | Credit: nick jonas/ youtube

Image zoom Nick Jonas' "Spaceman" music video | Credit: nick jonas/ youtube

Image zoom Nick Jonas' "Spaceman" music video | Credit: nick jonas/ youtube

Image zoom Nick Jonas' "Spaceman" music video | Credit: nick jonas/ youtube

Jonas released "Spaceman" late last month, as the third track of his next album of the same name, which drops Friday. Spaceman consists of 11 new songs, including "This Is Heaven," "Sexual" and "Death Do Us Part."

The new track's lyrics delve into the coronavirus pandemic and the anxiety The Voice coach felt during the 2020 presidential election.

"They say it's a phase, it'll change if we vote / And I pray that it will, but I know that it won't," he sings, later adding, "And the numbers are high but we keep goin' down / 'Cause we ain't supposed to live with nobody around."

Jonas performed the song for the first time during his recent Saturday Night Live hosting gig on Feb. 27, alongside "This Is Heaven."

Image zoom Nick Jonas' "Spaceman" music video | Credit: nick jonas/ youtube

RELATED VIDEO: Oscars! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Announce the 2021 Nominations on Monday

During a recent conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Jonas talked about his new album's concept.

"I think the key for me was trying to find a way to give this idea a persona, give it a name. So 'Spaceman' came into my mind because I was thinking, 'What's the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?' It's just completely disconnected from the world," he said.

Jonas continued, "We've gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction, and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is just the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this isn't our reality, and I think the body of work as a whole tracks that."