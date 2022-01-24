Nick Jonas' Sweetest Love Songs About Priyanka Chopra

The Jonas Brothers singer has penned a handful of sweet songs about his wife — and now, mother to his daughter — over the years

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's romance is as sweet as a love song.

On Jan. 15, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, via a surrogate.

Jonas and Chopra later shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing, "We are overjoyed."

Over the course of their relationship, the duo has given us many glimpses of their love through their red carpet appearances and tributes on social media.

And the singer has also penned a handful of heartfelt songs about Chopra, both on Jonas Brothers albums and his solo album Spaceman.

In fact, Jonas noted that most of the songs on his 2021 album Spaceman are just "love letters" to Chopra.

"When I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio," Jonas told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important."

Read ahead for even more songs Jonas wrote about Chopra.

"Sucker"

When the Jonas Brothers reunited in February 2019, the first single they released was about their respective partners. The "J Sisters" — Danielle Jonas, Chopra, and Sophie Turner — even appeared in the music video for the song.

"We knew that context needed to be given about where we are now. And I think the biggest piece of that puzzle is those three incredible women who stand by our side," Jonas said in Cigar Aficionado's October cover story. "And they stole the show in our video."

"I Believe"

For the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins album, Jonas wrote "I Believe" about his relationship with Chopra. The song is about wanting to spend forever with Chopra and blocking out what naysayers have to say about their relationship, as Jonas sings, "People saying that we move on too fast / But I been waiting for a reason, ain't no turning back."

"What A Man Gotta Do"

Following the release of Happiness Begins in 2019, the Jonas Brothers released a single titled "What A Man Gotta Do" in January 2020. As the brothers embarked on a new music era, they once again penned a song about their respective wives and tapped them to star in the music video, which was an homage to romantic films Risky Business, Grease and Say Anything.

"Spaceman"

In February 2021, Jonas released his first solo single since reuniting with the Jonas Brothers. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jonas explained that the song and the album were inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic and his long-distance relationship with Chopra while she was filming The Matrix Resurrections.

"I sort of started writing this record back in July. My wife was over in Germany finishing up this little movie called The Matrix," Jonas said. "And I was like, 'You know, I feel very disconnected from the world, first of all, and now my person.' And I just dug in writing ... within a couple of days I was like 'Oh, this is a solo album.' And a few days later I was like, 'This is a kind of themed album.'"

Chopra even made a small cameo in the music video for the song, which was released that March.

"This Is Heaven"

"It was just meant to encapsulate kind of that euphoric feeling of being with your person," he said. "For me, it's obviously a romantic thing, but I think for anybody that listens to this song ... it's really about that feeling of when we're going to do that first normal thing again, or when we're going to see that the friends and family we haven't seen in almost a year or beyond. And, it just is supposed to give you that feeling of truly throwing your hands up in the air and saying, 'Oh finally.'"

"Death Do Us Part"

In "Death Do Us Part" from Spaceman, Jonas makes a reference to his wife as he sings, "It's amazing, kinda found you at the right place and the right time / And we both just knew that it was right / And now you're saving my life / From a friend to a love to my wife."

"Deeper Love"

"Deeper Love" from Spaceman also appears to be about Chopra as he makes lyrical references to the Jonas Brothers track "I Believe" as he sings, "I wanna know what it'd be like / To know what I believe in / I wanna find it in your eyes / I want a deeper love."

"If I Fall"

"If I Fall" from Spaceman appears to reference the first time Jonas met Priyanka as he sings, "I remember talkin' on the first night / Chilled me to the bone 'cause I realized / Everything before was a waste of time / And this could be forever, this could be forever."

The lyrics line up with Jonas' previous quotes about how meeting Chopra was love at first sight. "It was kind of an instant thing," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was the key."

"Nervous"

After being apart during the pandemic, "Nervous" from Spaceman seems to encapsulate how Jonas dealt with his long-distance relationship with Chopra. At one point he sings about being anxious when she's not around with the lyrics, "I get anxiety when you're not with me / I'm a mess, yeah, I get so erratic / You know there's a part of me that will always be / Breathless when you speak."