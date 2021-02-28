Nick Jonas delivered debut performances of "This Is Heaven" and "Spaceman" just days after announcing his forthcoming album Spaceman

Nick Jonas Debuts New Songs 'This Is Heaven' and 'Spaceman' on SNL as Host and Musical Guest

While pulling double duty on this week's episode of the long-running NBC comedy series, serving as both host and musical guest, the 28-year-old singer performed his new singles "Spaceman" and "This Is Heaven" for the first time.

Kenan stars and SNL cast members Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd introduced Jonas for his first performance. Then, the star's brother Kevin Jonas introduced him for the debut of "This Is Heaven."

Spaceman, which will be released on March 12, delves into emotions during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the anxiety Jonas felt during the 2020 presidential election.

During a recent conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Jonas talked about the inspiration behind his latest solo album.

"I think the key for me was trying to find a way to give this idea a persona, give it a name. So 'Spaceman' came into my mind because I was thinking, 'What's the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?' It's just completely disconnected from the world," he said.

"We've gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction, and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is just the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this isn't our reality, and I think the body of work as a whole tracks that," he shared.

And many of his new songs are dedicated to his loving wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

"She loves it. Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio," he said. "And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important."

Jonas added, "I was away from my wife for a few months while she was filming a movie and that's when I started making the record. And then the reconnection, understanding there is hope on the other side. I feel like the album is inherently hopeful and I want people to feel that when they listen to it."

The Voice coach's most recent release, The Jonas Brother's fifth studio album Happiness Begins, came out in June 2019. He previously released his solo album, Last Year Was Complicated, in June 2016.