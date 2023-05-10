Nick Jonas Reveals Why Singing Songs About Sex Alongside Brothers Joe and Kevin 'Can Be a Little Strange'

"Obviously we're not duetting those songs," said Joe Jonas in a new interview with Bustle

Published on May 10, 2023
The Jonas Brothers At The SiriusXM Miami Studios
Jonas Brothers. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Gone are the Jonas Brothers' days of wearing purity rings and writing about innocent, young love. Now, they're married adults who sing about more mature topics — which can get awkward when you're siblings.

In a new interview with Bustle, the "Waffle House" band spoke about how it feels to sing about sex alongside one another, with Nick Jonas revealing that it "can be a little strange" if they're not careful.

The brothers' latest record, The Album, drops Friday and features a song called "Summer in the Hamptons," on which the outlet reported they sing lyrics including "sex with you is like..." and the repeated "champagne ocean, sky wide open, raw emotion."

"It's natural to speak about your life and where you're at," Kevin Jonas, 35, who's married to Danielle Jonas, told the outlet. "Like, that's my wife and partner in crime of 13 years, you know?"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers visit SiriusXM Studios on April 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers. Jason Mendez/Getty

Nick, 30, who's married to Priyanka Chopra, then explained their approach to performing songs with sensual lyrics. "We're always conscious that we're three brothers singing on stage together," he told Bustle. "So when we sing about sex specifically, it's gotta be kind of a nuanced thing, otherwise it can be a little strange."

"Obviously we're not duetting those songs," clarified Joe Jonas, 33, who's married to Sophie Turner. "Very individual singing in that."

Sex wasn't part of the band's music during their initial run from 2006 through 2013 — when they split for six years. During those early years, during which they were signed to Disney's Hollywood Records, they went from teenagers to young adults and made headlines for wearing purity rings to promote celibacy until marriage.

Joe was the first to sing about the intimate parts of romance on his 2011 solo album Fastlife, and Nick took on a sexier image with his self-titled debut solo album in 2014. As part of the band DNCE, Joe then kicked the suggestiveness up a notch with 2015's explicit hit, "Cake by the Ocean."

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: Jonas Brothers perform at halftime during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 28-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Jonas Brothers in 2022. Wesley Hitt/Getty

Elsewhere in the new interview, the brothers spoke about how they've gotten better at resolving conflicts with each other since their 2013 breakup, which they previously compared to a "tsunami" filled with emotional arguments.

"We've gotten pretty used to needing to solve disputes or frustrations in environments where there's tons of people around, because there's always tons of people around," Nick told Bustle. "And most times it's as simple as stepping into a different room so the three of us can just take a second to work it out."

"But honestly you know, we don't fight that much. I think the older we get, the more exhausting it becomes to argue," added the "Jealous" performer. "So we just kind of concede."

