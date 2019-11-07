Nick Jonas Says Jonas Brothers Will Continue to Make New Music: Break Up 'Not in Our Vocabulary'

Fans of the Jonas Brothers don’t have to worry about the band breaking up again anytime soon.

Nick, 27, Joe, 30, and Kevin Jonas, 32, ended their six-year hiatus as bandmates when they announced the Jonas Brothers’ reunion earlier this year, complete with their first new album in a decade, Happiness Begins, a candid documentary, Chasing Happiness and a world tour. Even after all that activity, the New Jersey-bred brothers intend to keep new JoBros music coming.

“Once we reopened that door, there’s no closing it,” Nick tells PEOPLE at the launch of his new John Varvatos x Nick Jonas Silver Edition Cologne in New York City on Thursday.

“Now we have a system in place with each other to kind of understand that the ‘break up’ word is not in our vocabulary anymore,” he adds.

The Jonas Brothers haven’t shied away from discussing how their 2013 split impacted their relationship as siblings, and they want to ensure that doesn’t happen again.

“If we need to go and do different things and take time on our own, we can do that in a healthy way and not apply the pressure to continue to work that we did last time,” Nick explains.

But for now, the brothers are enjoying touring the globe and performing their classic hits along with special songs from their latest record. Though Nick says choosing his favorite song to sing during the show is “like picking a favorite kid,” he does note that one does stand out a little bit more than the rest.

“‘I Believe’ [the love ballad fans are convinced Nick wrote for wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas] is a special moment to me. It was one as I was writing it that I was really excited to play live. It connects live in a really special way,” he says. “We walk through the audience to get to the other stage at that point in the show, and feel really connected to the crowd every night.”

Nick also loves how the Jonas Brothers’ older music goes together seamlessly with the new record in the show.

“We write out stuff and it’s so personal to us. There’s something really special about playing the old songs and the way they’re working hand-in-hand with the new ones,” he says.

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their Happiness Begins world tour in early August, performing a total of 92 shows through February. They’ll close off their world tour performing at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris.