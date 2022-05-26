"I can tell you I think it's my favorite stuff we've ever done," Nick Jonas told Kelly Clarkson on her NBC talk show Wednesday

Nick Jonas Says Jonas Brothers Are Working on New Music: 'Can't Wait for Everybody to Hear It'

Jonas Brothers fans, you only have to wait "A Little Bit Longer" for new music.

During an interview on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Nick Jonas revealed new music from him, Joe, and Kevin is coming soon and told host Kelly Clarkson the forthcoming material is his "favorite stuff we've ever done."

"We're usually really cryptic about this," said the 29-year-old "Jealous" singer in response to a question from Clarkson, 40, about when fans will hear some new tunes from the JoBros. "I just kind of feel like that's really stupid. I don't know why we do that."

Nick Jonas on the Kelly Clarkson show discussing fatherhood Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson | Credit: The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube

"We're working on new music for sure," Nick revealed, receiving a lively applause from the crowd. "I can tell you I think it's my favorite stuff we've ever done. It's basically an evolution of the sound in a way I think is really natural for us and feels like a great next step."

Since the release of the Jonas Brothers' most recent album Happiness Begins in 2019, the band has released singles including "What a Man Gotta Do," "X" with Karol G, and "Leave Before You Love Me" with Marshmello. According to Nick, more exciting collaborations are on the way.

"We're working with some people we've always wanted to work with," he told Clarkson. "I can't wait for everyone to hear it."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers attend the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 on December 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for iHeartRadio ) Jonas Brothers | Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Ahead of the JoBros' upcoming five-date Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, which kicks off June 3, Nick also spoke about his excitement toward seeing fans in the crowd — especially so far into the band's career.

"We're in a season of our life and career where we're really focused on just finding ways to show our incredible fans of now 17, 18 years how much we appreciate their support," he said.