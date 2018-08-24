Is Nick Jonas' New Love Song 'Right Now' Inspired by Fiancée Priyanka Chopra?

Nick Jonas is head-over-heels in love with “Future Mrs. Jonas” Priyanka Chopra.

The singer, 25, released a song Friday with EDM artist Robin Schulz titled “Right Now” — and fans are speculating the lyrics are about his new fiancée.

“You are my water, my sun, my moon and stars,” Jonas sings on the track. “Your heart is all I need.”

The song comes less than a week after the singer confirmed his engagement to the 36-year-old actress, and unsurprisingly lyrics like “You know I miss your body / So I won’t kiss nobody until you come back home” are making fans think the song is about the Bollywood star.

“I could try to fill the space with someone else tonight / But I don’t want to (I don’t want to), I don’t want to,” the “Jealous” artist sings on the track.

On Instagram last week, the singer posted a series of photos of him and the Quantico actress in India with her family in traditional attire. He captioned the images “Prayer, family and loved ones as the foundation to this new chapter.”

Similarly, Chopra posted a photo of the couple, writing that she was “taken.. With all my heart and soul..”



And it looks like the singer’s soon-to-be mother-in-law is fully supportive of her daughter’s future husband.

“Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him,” Madhu Chopra told DNA India. “He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want?”

The new song is the “Levels” singer’s second this year after dropping “Anywhere” with DJ Mustard. He released his latest album Last Year Was Complicated in 2016, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and included the single “Close.”