Nick Jonas recently revealed that he cracked a rib after falling off of a bike

Nick Jonas Reveals Which Brother He Asked to Call Wife Priyanka Chopra After His Bike Accident

Nick Jonas is on the mend after cracking his rib — but he still has plenty of energy to joke with his brothers.

While appearing with Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, the 28-year-old "Spaceman" singer revealed which brother he asked to call wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas to inform her of the injury.

Earlier this month, The Voice judge was hospitalized after cracking his rib in a bicycling accident, which both of his brothers witnessed while filming Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers.

Taking host James Corden through the frightening moment, Nick explained the thoughts that raced through his mind as EMTs arrived.

"Basically I was there, and the medics were kind of attending to me. I was about to be put on the gurney to get into the ambulance, and obviously I had to call Priyanka, my wife, to say this has happened, but obviously I wasn't really in a spot where I could talk to her," he said.

"So it was a choice between Joe and Kevin. Who do you give your phone to call your wife in a time of crisis?" Nick deadpanned. "And I gave it to Kevin."

Jonas Brothers join James Corden on The Late Late Show with James Corden Credit: Terence Patrick/CBS

"It's kind of telling," Kevin, 33, said with smile, as Joe, 31, looked miffed.

"I was really calm, collected, I think it has something to do with being a father, seeing children fall all the time," Kevin explained. Although Joe welcomed a daughter with wife Sophie Turner last year, Kevin is a father of two, sharing daughters Alena, 7, and Valentina, 4, with wife Danielle Jonas.

Joking, Nick added, "I love how he's equated my rib breaking and the whole thing to just me falling."

Ever the elder sibling, Kevin explained his logic for likening the incident to the relatable parenting moment.

"Well, they fall on their bikes, it's a big deal in the moment, but if you get freaked out then they get more freaked out, so I try to stay extremely calm," Kevin said.

"You told Nick 'Just walk it off, you'll be fine,' " Joe joked, as Nick replied, "and I have the same emotional maturity as his five-year-old."

