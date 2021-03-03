Nick Jonas Reveals That 'Missing' Wife Priyanka Chopra and Feeling 'Disconnected' Inspired His New Album

Nick Jonas explained that he "dug" into writing new music while his wife was away filming The Matrix 4

Missing the love of his life helped Nick Jonas get his creative juices flowing!

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old singer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and opened up about his new single, "Spaceman," and the upcoming album of the same name. When asked what inspired his new solo project, Jonas admitted that "missing" his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas while she was away amid the COVID-19 pandemic helped enhance his new music.

"I sort of started writing this record back in July. My wife was over in Germany finishing up this little movie called The Matrix," Jonas told host Jimmy Fallon. "And I was like, 'You know, I feel very disconnected from the world, first of all, and now my person.' And I just dug in writing ... within a couple of days I was like 'Oh, this is a solo album.' And a few days later I was like, 'This is a kind of themed album.'"

The Voice coach went on to explain that his new music touches on the themes of isolation and loneliness — feelings many people around the world have faced during the ongoing pandemic this past year.

"Giving this idea that we've all had this year now... but this year of being disconnected from reality, disconnected from the world, feeling like we're on our own planet and obviously missing [Chopra Jonas] at that time as well," he added. "And reconnecting with her and then the main theme from this album, more than anything, is just about hopefulness for the future and seeing a brighter day ahead."

Jonas released "Spaceman" on Thursday, as the third track of his next album, which will debut on March 12. Spaceman consists of 11 new songs, including "This Is Heaven," "Sexual," and "Death Do Us Part."

During a recent conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Jonas said that much of his new album is dedicated to his wife, 38, who stars in the upcoming Matrix 4 film.

"She loves it. Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio," he said. "And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important."

Jonas also spoke to Lowe about the concept of the album, and coming up with its name.

"I think the key for me was trying to find a way to give this idea a persona, give it a name. So 'Spaceman' came into my mind because I was thinking, 'What's the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?' It's just completely disconnected from the world," the Jonas Brothers band member said.