Nick Jonas Will Return to The Voice as a Coach Next Season: 'I've Grown Stronger by the Day'

Nick Jonas is back!

Jonas, 28, will be returning as a coach on The Voice for season 20 next year, NBC announced on Tuesday. And the Jonas Brother is "ready to win this thing!"

For the new season, Jonas will join John Legend, 41, Kelly Clarkson, 38, and Blake Shelton, 44. (Shelton's fiancée Gwen Stefani will give up her swivel chair for the upcoming season.)

On Twitter Tuesday, Shelton shared a hilarious teaser clip revealing that Jonas will return to NBC's singing competition next season. The Disney Channel alum posted the same skit on his Instagram.

"Warriors never sleep. I’m back and ready to win this thing," he captioned the post. "See you next season on @nbcthevoice!!"

In the skit, Shelton and fellow coaches Legend and Clarkson are seen walking backstage as they wonder aloud who might join them in season 20. They then stumble across Jonas in a silly, meditative position.

"I've been living and breathing The Voice since season 18, I've honed in my skills," Jonas says. "Channel your inner champion. Make Blake cry. Little do these coaches know, I've grown stronger by the day. The newbie has now become the master."

"It's Nick Jonas! He's back. What are you doing buddy? Taking a nap?" Shelton roasts the new judge.

"A warrior never sleeps," he replies, to which Shelton says, "Oh my God, he's so cute when he's scary ... I'm so happy you're back."

During his time on season 18, which aired this spring, the pop star brought Thunderstorm Artis to the finale.

News of Jonas' return comes just a week after Reba McEntire revealed that she declined an offer to be a coach on the show before Shelton took the position in 2011.

"It is very true. It was a very popular show in Holland, I'm pretty sure, and I watched the tape, and I said, 'No, I'm going to pass on that' because I don't think I could ever be able to tell somebody that they're terrible or go find another job or hope you like your nighttime job," McEntire, 65, said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "I couldn't do that day in and day out. I just couldn't do it, so I did pass on it."

Though she didn't want a seat of her own among The Voice's red chairs, she feels Shelton is a great fit.