Nick Jonas Plays Soccer with Bollywood Stars as Priyanka Chopra Cheers Him On: 'Bae in Bombae'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are a match — on and off the field.

On Sunday, Chopra, 36, shared pictures of her fiancé, 26, playing soccer with Bollywood stars in Mumbai. In the snapshots, Jonas posed with his team, sat on the sidelines with Chopra, strutted in slow motion and showed off his muscular arms in an orange jersey.

Jonas, who popped the question to Chopra in July after two months of dating, played with actors Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shabir Ahluwalia as well as cricketer MS Dhoni, the Hindustan Times reported.

The Quantico actress captioned the slideshow, “Bae in Bombae!!” — capped off with a heart eyes emoji.

RELATED: Nick Jonas and Fiancée Priyanka Chopra Match in Camo While Embracing the ‘Ranch Life’

The jet-setting couple has visited her home country before. In June, Jonas and Chopra flew to India to meet her mother Madhu, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

“We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” Chopra told PEOPLE of the trip. “It was really beautiful. He had a great time.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Rob Kim/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra Wishes Nick Jonas a ‘Happy Birthday Baby’ as They Celebrate with Sporty Weekend

In August, Jonas’ family, Chopra’s family and Chopra’s Bollywood friends celebrated the engagement at a roka ceremony in Mumbai.

Chopra wrote on Instagram, “The only way to do this… with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings.”

RELATED: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Reveal Their Hilarious and Very Cheeky Celebrity Couple Nickname

Later during the August trip, Chopra and Jonas visited St. Catherine’s Home for Orphans and performed at the spur of the moment for the children. “My heart is full,” Jonas wrote on Instagram at the time.