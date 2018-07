Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first linked up when they attended the 2017 Met Gala together. Despite hitting it off, the pair didn’t becaome romantically involved until the following year.

“We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together … Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other,” Chopra said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “So he was like, ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, okay, let’s go together.’ It ended up working out.”