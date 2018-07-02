Where in the World Are Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra? All the Places the Couple Has Visited Together

Since hitting it off at the 2017 Met Gala together — they both wore Ralph Lauren — the pair has been spotted on several dates, including Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl in May 2018 and attending a Dodgers game in L.A. that same month.
NEW YORK
Not counting the Met Gala, which takes place at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, the couple was spotted at JFK Airport in Queens, New York, where they made their couple debut in June 2018. A few days after their arrival, the couple was spotting dining in the Big Apple at Park Avenue Summer.
NEW JERSEY
That same weekend, the Quantico actress accompanied her new beau to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey. One day after the wedding, the new pair was also seen laughing and mingling with friends and family at brunch.
INDIA
Weeks after Chopra accompanied Jonas to his cousin’s wedding, the new couple flew to India for a week-long vacation so the singer could meet the actress’s mother Madhu, PEOPLE confirmed exclusively in late June. “They’re very happy,” said a source close to the couple. “It’s getting serious.” The couple also attended Aksha Ambani and Shloka Mehta pre-wedding bash.
NEW YORK
NEW JERSEY
INDIA
