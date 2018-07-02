Where in the World Are Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra? All the Places the Couple Has Visited Together

Jonas and Chopra are quite the jet-setting couple

Grace Gavilanes
July 02, 2018 02:33 PM
<p>Since hitting it off at the 2017<a href="https://people.com/music/nick-jonas-priyanka-chopra-flirting-hang-out/">&nbsp;Met Gala together</a> &mdash; they both wore Ralph Lauren &mdash; the pair has been spotted on several dates, including <i>Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert</i> at the Hollywood Bowl in May 2018 and attending a Dodgers game in L.A. that same month.</p>
pinterest
LOS ANGELES

Since hitting it off at the 2017 Met Gala together — they both wore Ralph Lauren — the pair has been spotted on several dates, including Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl in May 2018 and attending a Dodgers game in L.A. that same month.

George Pimentel/WireImage
<p>Not counting the Met Gala, which takes place at New York City&#8217;s Metropolitan Museum of Art, the couple was spotted at JFK Airport in Queens, New York, where they <a href="https://people.com/music/nick-jonas-priyanka-chopra-land-new-york-together/">made their couple debut</a> in June 2018. A few days after their arrival, the couple was spotting dining in the Big Apple at <a href="https://people.com/music/priyanka-chopra-nick-jonas-nyc-dinner-date/">Park Avenue Summer</a>.</p>
pinterest
NEW YORK

Not counting the Met Gala, which takes place at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, the couple was spotted at JFK Airport in Queens, New York, where they made their couple debut in June 2018. A few days after their arrival, the couple was spotting dining in the Big Apple at Park Avenue Summer.

Gotham/GC Images
<p>That same weekend, the <i>Quantico</i> actress accompanied her new beau to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli&#8217;s wedding in New Jersey.&nbsp;One day after the wedding, the new pair was also seen laughing and mingling with friends and family at brunch.</p>
pinterest
NEW JERSEY

That same weekend, the Quantico actress accompanied her new beau to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey. One day after the wedding, the new pair was also seen laughing and mingling with friends and family at brunch.

BACKGRID
<p>Weeks after Chopra accompanied Jonas to his cousin&#8217;s wedding, the new couple <a href="https://people.com/music/nick-jonas-priyanka-chopra-india-vacation-meet-mom/">flew to India</a>&nbsp;for a week-long vacation so the singer could meet the actress&#8217;s mother Madhu, PEOPLE confirmed exclusively in late June. &#8220;They&#8217;re very happy,&#8221; said a source close to the couple. &#8220;It&#8217;s getting serious.&#8221; The couple&nbsp;also attended Aksha Ambani and Shloka Mehta pre-wedding bash.</p>
pinterest
INDIA

Weeks after Chopra accompanied Jonas to his cousin’s wedding, the new couple flew to India for a week-long vacation so the singer could meet the actress’s mother Madhu, PEOPLE confirmed exclusively in late June. “They’re very happy,” said a source close to the couple. “It’s getting serious.” The couple also attended Aksha Ambani and Shloka Mehta pre-wedding bash.

Viral Bhayani/Splash News
<p>Following their week-long stay in India, Chopra and Jonas headed to Brazil, where Jonas <a href="https://people.com/music/nick-jonas-priyanka-chopra-hold-hands-leaving-india/">performed at the VillaMix Festival</a> alongside a slew of acts like Shawn Mendes and Jorge &amp; Mateu. The actress shared a video <a href="https://people.com/music/priyanka-chopra-nick-jonas-brazil-concert/">from the concert on her Instagram Story</a>, sharing her affection for Jonas, writing &#8220;Him&#8221; alongside the clip &mdash; and adding a heart-eyes emoji.</p>
pinterest
BRAZIL

Following their week-long stay in India, Chopra and Jonas headed to Brazil, where Jonas performed at the VillaMix Festival alongside a slew of acts like Shawn Mendes and Jorge & Mateu. The actress shared a video from the concert on her Instagram Story, sharing her affection for Jonas, writing “Him” alongside the clip — and adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Splash News
