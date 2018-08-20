Nick Jonas Performs with Priyanka Chopra at Indian Orphanage: 'My Heart Is Full'

After celebrating their romance with a picture perfect engagement party in Mumbai on Saturday, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spread the love to some of the less fortunate.

The pair paid a visit to St. Catherine’s Home for Orphans on Sunday, where they put on an impromptu performance for dozens of children who had gathered. Priyanka shared the spotlight with a young girl, and together they danced to “Tune Maari Entriyan,” a song from her 2014 Bollywood film Gunday. Jonas captured the moment on video, and shared it to his Instagram Story.

📹|| Nick via his Instagram story.

“St. Catherine Orphanage today,” Jonas, 25, captioned the sweet clip. “My heart is full.”

Chopra, 36, repaid the favor, posting an Instagram video that shows her husband-to-be serenading the young girls with an a cappella rendition of “Lovebug,” the 2008 Jonas Brothers classic.

“Twelve years of knowing these girls and they get all love struck by the #lovebug… thank you @nickjonas and our families,” Chopra, 36, captioned the video. “Thank you to the sisters and all the girls at St. Catherine’s orphanage for opening your hearts to us again. I’ll see you next time.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas depart the St. Catherine's Home for Orphans in Mumbai on Aug. 20, 2018.

PEOPLE reported on Monday that Jonas would be bringing his parents to India for the first time to meet his bride-to-be’s family, including her mother Madhu and brother Siddharth. The singer arrived in Chopra’s home country on Thursday with his mother Denise and father Kevin Jonas Sr.

The couple celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a party that was attended by their respective families and many from her Bollywood circle.

Chopra shared a gallery of photos from the bash — which is known as a roka ceremony — including a group picture of the families smiling together in front of a custom “NP” logo, which represents the couple’s first names.

In the photos, which also included a few of the pair participating in a Hindu prayer ceremony, Chopra wore a bright yellow Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture suit, while Jonas was also dressed in traditional Indian apparel. During the prayer ceremony, known as a puja, a priest performed rituals, asking the gods to bless the couple and let them live a happy life together, according to Indian newspaper The Hindu.

“The only way to do this… with Family and God,” she wrote alongside the images. “Thank you all for your wishes and blessings 🙏🏼♥️🎉.”

Following the bash, the happy couple confirmed their relationship status on social media by each posting the same romantic engagement photo.

“Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” Jonas captioned the shot — which showed the couple embracing as she placed her hand (and massive engagement ring) on his chest.

“Taken.. With all my heart and soul,” Chopra wrote in the same shot on her page. Jonas cheekily replied in the comments, “Wow congrats … he’s the luckiest guy in the world.”

Their celebration comes a month after PEOPLE confirmed Jonas proposed to Chopra on her 36th birthday while they were vacationing in London, where he closed down the Tiffany store.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

In May, Jonas and Chopra began dating after they attended the 2017 Met Gala.

An insider previously told PEOPLE the pair stayed in touch after hitting it off last year but things really heated up between the pair when they introduced each other to their families.

The pair previously traveled to India together in June, where Jonas met Chopra’s mother for the first time.

“We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” Chopra previously told PEOPLE. “That’s what he said. I think he really enjoyed it. It was really beautiful. He had a great time.”