Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Rang in the New Year with Glen Powell and Chord Overstreet

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas had an epic start to their new year!

The famous couple rang in the new decade basking in the sun and partying the nights away aboard a luxurious yacht with a group of their best friends, including Glen Powell and Chord Overstreet, while in the Bahamas last week.

On Friday, the actress, 37, shared a series of group shots with everyone posing on the beach, and expressed her gratitude for having the pals in her and her husband’s life as they enter another calendar year.

“Grateful for family and friends that make everything better,” Chopra Jonas wrote. “The friends around us and the ones away from us.. you were missed! I cannot wait to start this new year with all of you in our lives..”

RELATED: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Ring in 2020 with Onstage Kiss — Plus Brother Nick and Priyanka Join!

In one of the photos, the group has their back to the camera as they lovingly place their arms around one another’s shoulders.

Overstreet also shared a series of photos from the trip, highlighting some of the fun moments the group shared together, including a cozy bonfire on the beach.

“Such an amazing trip with so many amazing friends! Love you all. What a way to bring in the new year!” he wrote alongside the post. “Thanks for so many new memories @nickjonas@priyankachopra #villaonetequila#happynewyear.”

Image zoom Chord Overstreet/Instagram

Jonas, 27, and his wife were featured in many of the photos, as well as in a hilarious video shared by Powell. The actor uploaded a slow-motion clip of the couple lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes with a sunset in the background when Powell creepily pops up in frame next to them while staring at the camera, all to the tune of Celine Dion’s “Power of Love.”

“I LOVE LOVE @nickjonas @priyankachopra,” he captioned the video, as many fellow stars commented on the post.

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Joke Their New Puppy ‘Didn’t Get an Invite’ to the Golden Globes

“Honestly same,” Modern Family star Sarah Hyland wrote, while Gwyneth Paltrow added, “Can’t say I blame ya.”

After their relaxing trip in the tropics, Jonas and the Quantico star found themselves in Miami, Fla., as the Jonas Brothers performed at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach as part of Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve.

When the clock struck midnight, they shared a romantic kiss on stage, along with the other JoBros and their lady loves. Chopra Jonas opted for an eye-catching pink ensemble for the celebratory evening.

The youngest Jonas also shared a few photos of the couple on his Instagram, writing, “2019 was one of the most incredible years of my life. I can’t wait to see all that 2020 has to bring. Happy new year to everyone!”

On Sunday night, the couple attended the 77th Annual Golden Globes together. Chopra Jonas wore a pink off-the-shoulder gown and wreath necklace, while her husband opted for a sleek black suit.