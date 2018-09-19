Nick Jonas and Fiancée Priyanka Chopra Match in Camo While Embracing the 'Ranch Life'

The couple that wears camo together stays together!

Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 26, fully embraced the local aesthetic while hanging out with friends in Oklahoma this week.

In two pictures of the group shared to Instagram, Chopra opted for a striped button-down shirt, camo pants and boots, while Jonas — still sporting his mustache — wore a long-sleeve camo shirt, olive pants, and boots. Chopra wore her long hair down under a camo hat that matched Jonas’ cap.

In one picture, the duo stood in front of a tractor as Chopra slung her arm around Jonas. In another picture, Chopra smiled as she sat on Jonas’ knee.

“Ranch life,” wrote Chopra.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and friends Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Chopra and Jonas’ camo moment came during a string of travels for the jet-setting pair.

Last Saturday, they marked Jonas’ birthday weekend at a baseball game in Anaheim, California, and on Sunday, they took the celebration to a football game in Arlington, Texas. Chopra and Jonas also posed with his brother Joe Jonas, 29, in Dallas.

From Oklahoma, Chopra shared another peek at her chic country fashion. Captioning her photo “Cowboy life,” Chopra showed off her wide-brimmed hat and navy shirt in a selfie.

Chopra and Jonas, who got engaged in July after two months of dating, mastered traveling together from the start of their romance. In August, they jetted to India to throw an engagement party that both of their families attended.

And for Labor Day weekend, they kicked back in Mammoth Mountain, California, which Chopra dubbed “#Magical” on Instagram. They then joined Joe and his fiancée Sophie Turner at the U.S. Open in New York.