Double Date! Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Enjoy Night Out with Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

The Jonas brothers’ romances are burnin’ up, burnin up!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a night out on the town as they walked hand-in-hand in London on Monday evening and the couple was joined by his brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner. The foursome had a double date at 34 Restaurant in Mayfair.

Nick, 24, was dressed in a plaid burgundy shirt and color-coordinated pants while Chopra, 35, opted for a grey and white striped dress. Meanwhile, Joe, 28, chose a black and white patterned shirt, and Turner, whom he proposed to nine months ago in October 2017, stood out in a yellow crop top and jeans.

Also joining them was Nick and Joe’s older brother, Kevin Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

This is far from the first time Chopra has met her boyfriend’s family.

Over the last several weeks, the pair, who stayed in touch after hitting it off last year, has been spotted on several dates, including a dinner date in New York City and a Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show in Los Angeles.

But things really heated up between the pair when they introduced each other to their families.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Chopra met his family at his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey on June 9. At the ceremony was Nick’s brothers Frankie and Kevin Jonas, who was accompanied by his wife Danielle, as well as their mother Denise and father Kevin Sr.

“It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding,” a Jonas pal previously told PEOPLE of the duo, who posed together at the 2017 Met Gala. “He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step. Nick and Priyanka really like each other, and his family enjoyed getting to know her as well. She fit right in!”

Then, on June 22, Nick and Priyanka traveled to India where they met her mother Madhu.

WATCH: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Hold Hands as They End Week-Long Getaway to India

Earlier this month, the duo was spotted wearing matching gold rings on their right hands.

And on Thursday, Chopra confirmed she is “getting to know” Nick.

“We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” she told PEOPLE about his recent visit to her home country.

“I think he really enjoyed it. It was really beautiful. He had a great time,” she added.

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE, “They’re very happy. It’s getting serious.”