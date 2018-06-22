Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Head to India to Meet Her Mom: 'It's Getting Serious,' Says Source

Meeting her family!

Weeks after Priyanka Chopra accompanied Nick Jonas to his cousin’s wedding, the new couple are currently vacationing in India so the singer, 25, can meet the actress’s mother Madhu, PEOPLE confirms exclusively. The trio went to dinner together Friday evening.

“They’re very happy,” says a source close to the couple. “It’s getting serious.” Reps for Jonas and Chopra, 35, were not immediately available for comment.

Earlier this month, the Quantico star accompanied her boyfriend to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The singer and the actress were dressed up and walked arm-in-arm at the fête, which was also attended by Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle. They were photographed the next day mingling with Jonas’ extended family at a celebratory brunch.

“It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding,” a Jonas pal previously said. “He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step.”

An insider previously told PEOPLE Jonas and Chopra stayed in touch after hitting it off last year but have been heating up over the last several weeks.

“I am a very ‘live in the today,’ maximum ‘live in the next two months’ kind of person,” Chopra recently told PEOPLE. “But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”