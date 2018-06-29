Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra said goodbye to India on Friday, after a week-long stay in the country.

The couple were photographed holding hands as they walked through the Mumbai airport — Chopra, 35, determined to stay comfortable for their long flight in a black sweatsuit and flats while Jonas, 25, wore a navy tracksuit of his own with white sneakers and a New York Yankees hat.

A source tells PEOPLE the couple are both heading to Brazil where Jonas will be performing this weekend at the VillaMix Festival alongside a slew of acts like Shawn Mendes and Jorge & Mateu.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Splash News

They were visiting India for Aksha Ambani and Shloka Mehta pre-wedding bash, which they attended together on Thursday evening.

Chopra looked dazzling in a glittering red sari at the event, her hair parted to the side. She accessorized her elegant look with red lipstick and gold jewelry.

Jones kept it classic in a fitted blue suit, which he dressed down with a crisp white button-down shirt, worn without a tie.

Each appeared to be happy, smiling while posing together for the cameras.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Splash News

It was while in India that Jonas and Chopra made their relationship Instagram official.

Though they had previously flirted in the comments of one another’s posts, both finally made appearances on the other’s Instagram Stories.

She called the “Jealous” singer one of her “favorite men,” snapping a picture of him on the beach. Meanwhile, he shared a video of Quantico star as she laughed and smiled at after a private dinner, captioning it with a simple “Her.”

Both also used heart-eye emojis in their posts.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Prodip Guha/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

Chopra also used their getaway to India to introduce Jonas to her mother Madhu.

The trio went to dinner together on June 22. Chopra and Jonas also posed for a photo at the restaurant, each putting their arm around the other.

“They’re very happy,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. “It’s getting serious.”

Earlier this month, Chopra accompanied her boyfriend to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The singer and the actress were dressed up and walked arm-in-arm at the fête, which was also attended by Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle. They were photographed the next day mingling with Jonas’ extended family at a celebratory brunch.

“It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding,” a Jonas pal previously said. “He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas George Pimentel/WireImage

Fans first got to see Chopra and Jonas together at the 2017 Met Gala, when both were dressed by Ralph Lauren and posed for a picture.

They stayed in touch after hitting it off then, but things have been heating up over the last several weeks, an insider told PEOPLE.

“I am a very ‘live in the today,’ maximum ‘live in the next two months’ kind of person,” Chopra recently told PEOPLE. “But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”