Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Enjoy Date in Mumbai Ahead of Their Families Meeting

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra enjoyed some alone time ahead of their big weekend.

The engaged couple was spotted at the JW Marriott in Mumbai, India, after he arrived at the airport with his parents, Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas.

Jonas, 25, was dressed in a navy dress shirt and patterned grey pants while his bride-to-be Chopra, 36, wore a plaid patterned white dress.

The pair, who have been dating since May, walked hand-in-hand and gazed lovingly into each other’s eyes. Noticeably on her left hand was the Tiffany’s diamond engagement ring he presented to her when he proposed on her birthday during a London getaway in July.

Their outing marked the first time Chopra was seen wearing the sparkler in public after she debuted it on Tuesday.

While this is Nick’s second time visiting Chopra’s home country, this is his father and mother’s first time in India.

On June 22, he and Chopra traveled to India where they met her mother Madhu during their week-long getaway in the country.

“We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” Chopra previously told PEOPLE of Jonas’ trip.

“That’s what he said. I think he really enjoyed it. It was really beautiful. He had a great time,” she added.

PEOPLE reported on Monday that Nick’s parents would be coming to India to meet his Chopra’s family, including her mother Madhu and brother Siddharth.