Nick Jonas Says ‘the Future Looks So Bright’ with Fiancée Priyanka Chopra

Pass Nick Jonas a pair of shades, because his future looks bright with fiancée Priyanka Chopra.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old singer shared a photo with his bride-to-be and gushed about her in the caption.

“When the future looks oh so bright… 😎” Jonas wrote, tagging Chopra.

The photo was dated Sept. 21, right around the time Jonas and Chopra were vacationing with friends on a ranch in Oklahoma. It was snapped while they hung on the back of a pickup truck — Jonas in a sleeveless grey T-shirt, camo hat and cutoff jean shorts and Chopra, 36, in a blue checkered suit with a white tank, silver shads, and camo Crocks.

The couple, who got engaged in July after two months of dating, mastered traveling together from the start of their romance.

In August, they jetted to India to throw an engagement party that both of their families attended. And for Labor Day weekend, they kicked back in Mammoth Mountain, California, which Chopra dubbed “#Magical” on Instagram. They then joined brother Joe and his fiancée Sophie Turner at the U.S. Open in New York.

Meanwhile, in late September, the jet-setting pair marked Jonas’ birthday weekend at a baseball game in Anaheim, California followed by a football game in Arlington, Texas the very next day.

Meanwhile, Jonas and Chopra’s romance has never been better. “Everything’s going really, really well with Priyanka,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Nick will do what he wants to do.”

So does that mean he’ll beat his brother down the aisle?

“Even though Joe’s been engaged longer, it wouldn’t be surprising if Nick got married first,” the insider said. “They’re not really competitive in terms of who’s going to get hitched first.”