Nick Jonas and His Family Are 'Going to India to Meet' Priyanka Chopra's Family: Source

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra‘s families will be introduced to each other for the first time!

“He and his family are going to India to meet her family,” a source tells PEOPLE of the gathering.

The 25-year-old singer’s loved ones will be traveling to Chopra’s home country for a get together with her family, including mother Madhu and brother Siddharth, following their engagement in July.

The Jonas family’s upcoming international trip to India comes a month after PEOPLE confirmed the couple got engaged on her 36th birthday while they were vacationing in London.

An insider previously revealed Jonas closed down a Tiffany store to buy an engagement ring.

Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Frankie Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas Franklin Jonas/Instagram

“They are so happy,” the insider said of Jonas and Chopra, who began dating in May.

“His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her,” a separate source added.

For the past few days, Chopra has been in Mumbai where she is filming the film The Sky Is Pink.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Jonas was last spotted in Miami, Florida, where he celebrated brother Joe Jonas‘ 29th birthday with his fiancée and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

The upcoming Jonas-Chopra family gathering will mark Nick’s second time in India.

On June 22, he and Chopra traveled to India where they met her mother Madhu during their week-long getaway in the country.

“We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” Chopra previously told PEOPLE of Jonas’ trip.

“That’s what he said. I think he really enjoyed it. It was really beautiful. He had a great time,” she added.

Chopra has already won over the Jonas family after she met them at Nick’s cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey on June 9 with his brothers Frankie and Kevin Jonas, who was accompanied by his wife Danielle, as well as their mother Denise and father Kevin Sr.

“It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding,” a Jonas pal previously told PEOPLE of the duo, who posed together at the 2017 Met Gala. “He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step. Nick and Priyanka really like each other, and his family enjoyed getting to know her as well. She fit right in!”

Also, a source recently said Jonas has found the love of his life in Chopra.

“Nick has been obsessed with Priyanka since they started dating,” the source said. “He obviously thinks she’s beautiful, but he’s also drawn to her intelligence. She has this charisma and energy that draws you to her, and she’s fit in so well with his friends and family.”