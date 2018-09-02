Engaged Couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Enjoy 'Magical' Getaway to the Mountains Together

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are enjoying the holiday weekend!

Ahead of Labor Day, the engaged couple spent time together at one of the “Right Now” singer’s favorite getaways: Mammoth Mountain, California.

“A man and the mountains. @priyankachopra,” Jonas, 25, captioned a photo taken by his fiancée on Instagram Sunday.

In the picture, dated on Sept. 1, the pop star held a can of beer as he gazed at the view and his hiking backpack hung on a tree branch.

Meanwhile, Chopra, 36, shared a vacation snapshot of her own. “#Magical,” the actress wrote along with a view from inside their getaway home.

Mammoth Mountain has long been a place for Jonas to escape and unwind but it appears it is the first time he and Chopra are in Mammoth together.

In the past, he has spent Thanksgiving there and created much of his sophomore album, Last Year Was Complicated, in the ski resort town.

Days before their Mammoth trip, Jonas and Chopra were spotted arriving in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they visited an agave farm and she shared photos of cows approaching their car.

Before they confirmed their engagement on Aug. 18, the pair has traveled to many places together including India, where he first met Chopra’s mother Madhu in June during a week-long getaway, and London, where Jonas proposed on her birthday in July.

Since then, their families have met and celebrated their impending nuptials as Jonas’ parents visited Mumbai for the first time.

But the romance may have all started at the couple first linked up at the 2017 Met Gala in New York. Despite hitting it off, the pair didn’t become romantically involved until the following year.