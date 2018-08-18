Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Engagement at Picture-Perfect Party with Family in India

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are toasting to their engagement!

The couple — who confirmed their relationship status on Saturday morning — celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a party in Mumbai, India, that was attended by their respective families, who were meeting each other for the first time, and many from her Bollywood circle.

Chopra shared a gallery of photos from the bash — which is known as a roka ceremony — including a group picture of the new couple with her mother Madhu, her brother Siddharth, and Jonas’ parents Denise and Kevin, Sr. all smiling together in front of a custom “NP” logo, which represents the couple’s first names.

In the photos, which also included a few of the pair participating in a Hindu prayer ceremony, Chopra wore a bright yellow Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture suit, while Jonas was also dressed in traditional Indian apparel. During the prayer ceremony, known as a puja, a priest preformed rituals, asking the gods to bless the couple and let them live a happy life together, according to Indian newspaper The Hindu.

“The only way to do this… with Family and God,” she wrote alongside the images. “Thank you all for your wishes and blessings 🙏🏼♥️🎉.”

One of Chopra’s friends, MTV VJ Anusha Dandekar, posted a photo from the party as she celebrated the couple’s happiness.

“I always knew one thing was certain, she deserved true love. Then her Prince came along for real… not to rescue her because god knows she does that all on her own and HOW!” she wrote. “But someone to love her the way she loves, laugh with her endlessly, keep is 💯 & live the happily ever after that everyone who wants to love and be loved deserve.”

Continuing, she added: “We’ve had many chats on love over pancakes & in planes & you know I’ve always wanted you to shine in love the way you do now! I am beyond happy for you @priyankachopra @nickjonas you make love look so easy, beautiful & special… Congratulations ❤️ #roka#happytears 💍😍”

Another friend, Indian screenwriter and producer Mushtaq Sheikh, also wasn’t shy about sharing just how happy Jonas has made Chopra.

“Love just got a partner. @priyankachopra just found her man- @nickjonas They now are engaged to each other. The smile in her eyes tells a story…Yes, love stories still are alive & blushing red these 2 loverbirds confirm that for me. Happiness was the chief guest of the day!” he wrote.

Love just got a partner. @priyankachopra just found her man- @nickjonas They now are engaged to each other. The smile in her eyes tells a story…Yes, love stories still are alive & blushing red these 2 loverbirds confirm that for me. Happiness was the chief guest of the day!😍 pic.twitter.com/KHrLdENdmc — Mushtaq Shiekh (@shiekhspear) August 18, 2018

The singer’s family also shared their own gushing tributes on social media following the bash.

“So happy for the engagement of our son @nickjonas and we welcome @priyankachopra into our family with love and excitement,” wrote Nick’s father, alongside the photo the couple used to confirm their engagement.

“I couldn’t be happier for my brother. Welcome to the family @priyankachopra We love you,” older brother Joe added.

The night before, Nick and Priyanka enjoyed alone time at the JW Marriott after he arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport.

As they made their exit, the Jonas patriarch had a big Tiffany & Co. bag in his hand. Of course, Tiffany’s is the jewelers that closed down its London store for Nick to buy an engagement ring for Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Newslions Media/MEGA

Following the bash, the happy couple confirmed their relationship status on social media by each posting the same romantic engagement photo.

“Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” Jonas, 25, captioned the shot — which showed the couple embracing as she placed her hand (and massive engagement ring) on his chest.

“Taken.. With all my heart and soul,” Chopra, 36, wrote in the same shot on her page.

Their celebration comes a month after PEOPLE confirmed Jonas proposed to Chopra on her 36th birthday while they were vacationing in London, where he closed down the Tiffany store.

In May, Jonas and Chopra began dating after they attended the 2017 Met Gala.

An insider previously told PEOPLE the pair stayed in touch after hitting it off last year but things really heated up between the pair when they introduced each other to their families.

The pair previously traveled to India together in June, where Jonas met Chopra’s mother for the first time.

“We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” Chopra previously told PEOPLE. “That’s what he said. I think he really enjoyed it. It was really beautiful. He had a great time.”