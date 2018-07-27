Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Engaged After 2 Months of Dating: Source

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are set to marry!

A source tells PEOPLE the couple got engaged a week ago on her 36th birthday while the two were in London.

Jonas closed down a Tiffany store in New York City to buy an engagement ring, according to the insider.

“They are so happy,” the source says.

Reps for both stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A Jonas source tells PEOPLE the singer is “very, very happy.”

“His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her,” the source says.

Late Thursday night, Chopra’s director for the Indian film Bharat, Ali Abbas Zafar, announced the actress would be leaving his project in a cryptic tweet alluding to her boyfriend, which launched rumors among the Indian press the two stars were engaged.

The news comes just two months after the pair began dating in May. Over the last several weeks, the 25-year-old singer and the Quantico star have been spotted on several dates, including a dinner date in New York City and a Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show in Los Angeles.

An insider previously told PEOPLE Jonas and Chopra stayed in touch after hitting it off last year but things really heated up between the pair when they introduced each other to their families.

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

First, Chopra met his family at his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey on June 9. At the ceremony were Nick’s brothers Frankie and Kevin Jonas, who was accompanied by his wife Danielle, as well as their mother Denise and father Kevin Sr.

“It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding,” a Jonas pal previously told PEOPLE of the duo, who posed together at the 2017 Met Gala. “He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step. Nick and Priyanka really like each other, and his family enjoyed getting to know her as well. She fit right in!”

Then, on June 22, Nick and Priyanka traveled to India where they met her mother Madhu.

And Chopra is ready to be a mother as she recently told PEOPLE, “I am a very ‘live in the today,’ maximum ‘live in the next two months’ kind of person. But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”

Nick, who split from Olivia Culpo in 2015 after two years together, isn’t the only Jonas getting ready to walk down the aisle.

Brother Joe and his fiancée, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner announced their engagement in October 2017.