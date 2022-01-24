Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Cutest Pictures Prove They're Suckers For Each Other
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in 2018 and recently welcomed a baby girl. See the couple's cutest pictures together
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala
Before they officially started dating, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attended the 2017 Met Gala together. While many assumed they were an item at the time, they didn't actually spark a romance until nearly a year later.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Announcing Their Engagement
After a few months of dating, the couple announced they were engaged in August 2018. "Taken.. With all my heart and soul.." Chopra captioned the photo of her showing off her ring.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the US Open Tennis Championships
A month after announcing their engagement, the two went on a double date with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the US Open Tennis Championships.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at New York Fashion Week
The couple was all smiles as they attended the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week in September 2018.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Sharing a Kiss
In October 2018, Chopra shared a sweet photo of her kissing Jonas on the cheek.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at Their Wedding Reception
In December 2018, Jonas and Chopra tied the knot with two weddings — one western, Christian wedding and one Hindu wedding. The couple also celebrated their nuptials with a handful of celebrations with family and friends.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Vacationining in the Mountains
Following their wedding, the couple escaped to the mountains for a family ski trip with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Learning Lab Ventures Gala
The newlyweds shared a laugh as they attended the Learning Lab Ventures Gala in January 2019.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in the Jonas Brothers' "Sucker" Video
While filming the Jonas Brothers' music video for "Sucker," which is one of the many songs Jonas wrote about Chopra, the two shared a sweet embrace between takes.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Isn't It Romantic Premiere
Jonas proudly supported Chopra at the Isn't It Romantic premiere in February 2019.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Chopra couldn't contain her laughter as she walked the red carpet with Jonas at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, which was the same place they met in 2017.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Billboard Music Awards
All of the Jonas Brothers had the support of their wives as they attended the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The "J Sisters" later cheered on the brothers as they performed during the show.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Chopard Love Night Dinner
Chopra pulled Jonas in close as they attended the Chopard Love Night dinner in May 2019.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Cannes Film Festival
Chopra and Jonas were visions in white as they attended a screening of Les Plus Belles Annees D'Une Vie at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2019.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Chasing Happiness Premiere
Chopra and Jonas held hands as they attended the premiere of the Jonas Brothers' Chasing Happiness documentary in June 2019.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Celebrating Christmas
The two looked merry as they celebrated Christmas together in 2019.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra on New Year's Eve
The couple rang in the 2020 New Year together as the Jonas Brothers performed in Miami Beach, Florida.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Grammys
Chopra playfully stuck her tongue out at Jonas as they attended the Grammy Awards in January 2020.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Celebrating Their Anniversary
Chopra celebrated her 2-year engagement anniversary with Jonas by posting a cute tribute on Instagram.
"To the greatest joy of my life," she wrote alongside a photo of Jonas kissing her on the cheek. "2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since."
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the EE British Academy Film Awards
Chopra and Jonas walked the red carpet together before the actress presented at the EE British Academy Film Awards in April 2021.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Billboard Music Awards
The duo puckered up for a kiss as they attended the Billboard Music Awards in May 2021, which was hosted by Jonas.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Fashion Awards
Chopra and Jonas were all smiles as they attended the Fashion Awards in November 2021.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Celebrating Thanksgiving
Chopra wrapped her arms around Jonas in this sweet Thanksgiving snap from November 2021, a few days ahead of their blowout third anniversary celebration at home. "So much to be grateful for. Friends, family.. I love you @nickjonas ❤️✨" she captioned the photo.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra With Their Pets
A month before welcoming their baby girl, Chopra and Jonas shared a sweet family photo with their dogs as they celebrated Christmas.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Vacationing
The two rang in 2021 by taking a romantic vacation together.
Later that month, Chopra and Jonas announced that they welcomed their first child via a surrogate.