It’s official!

Three weeks after PEOPLE broke the news that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are engaged, the couple confirmed their relationship status Saturday by each posting the same romantic engagement photo to Instagram.

“Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” Jonas, 25, captioned the shot — which showed the couple embracing as she placed her hand (and massive engagement ring) on his chest.

“Taken.. With all my heart and soul,” Chopra, 36, wrote in the same shot on her page.

The confirmation comes as their families unite for the first time to celebrate the soon-to-be husband and wife’s engagement in Chopra’s home country of India.

Chopra shared a gallery of photos from the bash, including a group picture of the new couple, her mother Madhu, her brother Siddharth, and Jonas’ parents Denise and Kevin, Sr. all smiling together in front of a custom “NP” logo (for Nick and Priyanka, natch).

Other pictures included Chopra and Jonas posing for another engagement shot, as well as snaps taken while the two participated in a prayer ceremony.

“The only way to do this… with Family and God,” she wrote. “Thank you all for your wishes and blessings 🙏🏼♥️🎉”

“So happy for the engagement of our son @nickjonas and we welcome @priyankachopra into our family with love and excitement,” wrote Kevin, Sr. on Instagram.

“I couldn’t be happier for my brother. Welcome to the family @priyankachopra We love you 🤗,” Joe wrote of the same photo.

Jonas was spotted arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai on Thursday evening with his mother and father in tow. Not pictured at the airport were brothers Kevin, Joe and Frankie Jonas.

As they made their exit, the Jonas patriarch had a big Tiffany & Co. bag in his hand. Of course, Tiffany’s is the jewelers that closed down its London store for Nick to buy an engagement ring for Chopra.

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Kevin popped the question in July while celebrating the Quantico actress’ 36th birthday in London. “They are so happy,” the insider said of the pair, who began dating in May.

“His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her,” a separate source added.

Nick Jonas and family arrive in Mumbai on Aug. 16, 2018. Splash

On Tuesday, Chopra showed off the diamond for the first time in two photos with her friend (and fellow Bollywood actress) Raveena Tandon.

Tandon, 43, shared the snapshots on her social media account, both taken while Chopra hung her left arm around her friend’s shoulders.

The ring appeared to be a customized Tiffany & Co. cushion cut diamond with tapered baguettes.

“Peecee and I getting our pouts in order ! 😂,” Tandon wrote in the caption.

Although Jonas and Chopra only dated for two months prior to their engagement, their friendship dates back longer than that.

At the 2017 Met Gala, the actress decided to bring the pop star along as her date since the pair both wore Ralph Lauren to the fashion event.

“We were both wearing Ralph Lauren! And we decided to go together because it was fun,” Chopra explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live last year when asked why they had decided to walk the red carpet together. “Yeah we were on the same table. We know each other so we were like, ‘Hey you know what, let’s go together.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Let’s go together!’ It just ended up working out.”