Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Reveal Their Hilarious and Very Cheeky Celebrity Couple Nickname

Over the years, celebrity couples have acquired playful nicknames. From KimYe to Brangelina the list goes on.

Now that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are engaged, it’s only fitting that they have one too.

On Friday, Jonas, 25, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to dish on his romance with Chopra, 36, and his latest song “Right Now,” which he performed at the end of the show.

“Do you guys have a celebrity nickname?” Jimmy Fallon asked the young singer. “Oh boy,” Jonas said before answering. Fallon, 43, then directed the question to Chopra, who was backstage.

“Prick!” Chopra yelled, causing the audience to erupt with laughter.

“She likes prick,” Jonas said. “I don’t like that one that much.”

Jonas told Fallon that he was quick to propose to Chopra as he knew she was the one right away.

“It was immediate. We knew it was right and just kind of jumped right in,” the singer said.

Earlier in the show, Jonas gushed over his and Chopra’s engagement party in Mumbai, India. He explained the party was a “Roka Ceremony,” which is basically an event where both families come together to approve the engagement.

The Roka took place in August and Jonas’ parents Denise and Kevin Sr. were both in attendance. For the affair, Chopra wore a bright yellow Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture suit. Jonas also opted for a traditional Indian ensemble.

It was also at this party that Jonas and Chopra confirmed their engagement. The lovebirds each posted adorable Instagrams, which showed the couple sweetly gazing into the other’s eyes.

“Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” Jonas wrote.

Chopra quickly followed behind with “Taken.. With all my heart and soul.”

Chopra also shared additional photos from the ceremony, which included shots of Jonas’ parents with her mother Madhu and her brother Siddharth.

Jonas proposed to Chopra while the two were in London for her birthday in July, PEOPLE confirmed.

Jonas even closed down a Tiffany store to buy an engagement ring, a source previously told PEOPLE.

“They are so happy,” the source added.