Nick Jonas and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Holi During Trip to India: ‘So Much Fun’

Happy Holi!

Nick Jonas has taken part in his first-ever Holi, an ancient Hindu festival which celebrates the triumph of good over evil as well as the arrival of spring.

Although the annual celebration, also known as the festival of colors, isn’t until next week, the singer and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas started the festivities a few days early this year.

“My first Holi! (Five days early),” The Voice coach, 27, wrote on Instagram alongside a pair of images that showed the happy couple snuggled up together, while covered with colorful powders, which are a part of the celebration.

“So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India,” he added, going on to share some photographs of the pair from earlier in the day.

In the images, Jonas had his arm wrapped around the actress, 37, as they both beamed at one another while wearing traditional white outfits with colorful embroidery.

“She makes me smile a lot,” he wrote.

Clearly cherishing their time together, the married couple recently went for a horseback ride on the beach in California.

In a pair of romantic photos that were shared last week, they smiled and laughed together while wearing cowboy hats “Magic,” Chopra Jonas captioned her post on Instagram, while Jonas simply wrote, “Sunday.”

In December, the pair also celebrated a very important relationship milestone: their first wedding anniversary.

“One year ago today we said forever,” Jonas wrote at the start of his romantic tribute. “Well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary.”

My promise. Then… today… forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion… all in the same moment,” she added in her own post. “Thank you for finding me. Happy first wedding anniversary husband.”

Speaking to PEOPLE after the anniversary, the actress said their celebration “was really lovely.”

“It was good to get away from all the work that we’ve been doing. He’s been on tour, I’ve been filming a movie, so it was nice to just sort of disconnect,” she said. “Even if it was just two days, it was enough.”