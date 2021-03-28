Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Holi at Home in London with His Parents

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated the holiday while covered in colorful powders, which are a part of the celebration

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are celebrating Holi a bit differently this year.

On Sunday, the singer, 28, and the actress, 38, rang in the ancient Hindu festival — which celebrates the triumph of good over evil as well as the arrival of spring — with Jonas' dad Kevin Jonas Sr. and mom Denise at home in London, where Chopra Jonas is filming the highly anticipated Amazon Prime series Citadel.

"Happy Holi! From our family to yours! #holi," The Voice coach wrote on Instagram alongside several photos from the annual holiday, including a snap of the group of four covered with colorful powders, which are a part of the celebration.

Chopra Jonas shared the same photos in her post and wrote in the caption, "Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites 😘 Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone ❤️."

Last year, the couple celebrated the holiday in India just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the festivities marking the Jonas Brothers member's first-ever Holi. Similar to this year, the group posed in several photos while covered in colorful powders at the time.

Before the wedding, the duo held a colorful Mehendi ceremony, where they both had elaborate henna designs applied to their hands, and celebrated with a Sangeet, an over-the-top party with performances in honor of the couple.

After the two ceremonies, they celebrated with their first reception in Delhi. The couple then returned to Mumbai for a second reception thrown by Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra.

Since their nuptials, the couple have stayed busy in their respective careers. While Chopra Jonas recently released her memoir, Unfinished, and executive produced and starred in Netflix's The White Tiger, Jonas dropped his new album Spaceman, which he wrote while apart from his wife last summer.

"I sort of started writing this record back in July. My wife was over in Germany finishing up this little movie called The Matrix," Jonas recently said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "And I was like, 'You know, I feel very disconnected from the world, first of all, and now my person.' And I just dug in writing ... within a couple of days I was like 'Oh, this is a solo album.' And a few days later I was like, 'This is a kind of themed album.'"

Jonas also said during a recent conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe that his wife "loves" his new album.