Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday this year with a special date night!

The actress was spotted hand-in-hand with Nick Jonas when they left The Chiltern Firehouse in London after an evening together to mark her 36th birthday on Wednesday.

Their celebratory dinner comes two days after they enjoyed a double date at 34 Restaurant in Mayfair with 25-year-old Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner. Also joining the foursome was Kevin Jonas.

Nick and Priyanka, who stayed in touch after hitting it off last year and posing together at the 2017 Met Gala, have been romantically linked since June.

Chopra, who recently confirmed to PEOPLE that she is “getting to know” the singer, has been jetting to many international locations as of late.

On June 22, she and Jonas traveled to India where they met her mother, Madhu.

After their week-long getaway to her native country, the pair were spotted at the VillaMix Festival in Brazil, where he headlined a concert. Chopra shared her affection for Jonas on her Instagram Story, writing “Him” alongside the clip — and adding a heart eyes emoji.

Also on Wednesday, many of Chopra’s famous friends wished her a happy birthday, including actress Mindy Kaling.

“Sending birthday wishes to my cousin, @priyankachopra,” the Ocean’s 8 star captioned a selfie of the two.

Chopra celebrated her birthday last year with a surprise family vacation at a beach resort.