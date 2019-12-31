Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Head to the Beach Before 2020: 'Life as It Should Be'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are soaking up the sun in the final days of 2019.

The couple — who wed back in December 2018 — shared a series of sweet shots to their Instagram accounts on Sunday, as they relaxed together in the tropical weather of the Bahamas.

Days prior, the pair were in a different climate, celebrating Christmas in the snow-soaked peaks of Mammoth Mountain, California. Jonas, 27, even gifted Chopra Jonas, 37, her very own all-black Ski-Doo snowmobile.

Their drastic change of locale was noted by Jonas on social media. “From the snow to the ocean,” he wrote, captioning a photo snapped while he and his wife overlooked the sea while cuddling on a private yacht.

“Life as it should be,” he added, in hashtag.

Chopra Jonas echoed that phrase in her own post of that same photo.

“So… no complaints,” she said, captioning another picture which showed the actress toasting a glass of sparkling wine while lounging on the beach.

While Jonas and Chopra Jonas were able to enjoy the good weather, they were ultimately in the Bahamas for work — Jonas was playing a show alongside his brothers and bandmates at the Atlantis Paradise Island on Monday night.

For New Year’s Eve, he’ll be back on stage with the Jonas Brothers, in a gig scheduled at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.

2019 was a big year for Jonas and his band. The Grammy-nominated trio staged their long-awaited reunion, dropping a hit single (“Sucker,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100), before releasing a new album (titled Happiness Begins) and launching a 40-date tour.

The brothers even chronicled their journey back together in an Amazon documentary.

Meanwhile, all the while, Jonas was experiencing his first year of marriage to Chopra Jonas.

The duo tied the knot during a Western wedding in Chopra Jonas’ home country of India on Dec. 1, 2018. They also wed in a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day, and have subsequently held several wedding receptions since.

Earlier in December, Jonas and Chopra Jonas wrote loving tributes about the other on Instagram while celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary.

“One year ago today we said forever,” Jonas captioned a breathtaking photo, which showed the couple holding hands before a flower-adorned altar on their special day. “Well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary.”

In her own post, Chopra Jonas shared highlights from their wedding festivities. “My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment…thank you for finding me.. Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas ❤️💋 And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed,” she wrote.

Speaking to PEOPLE after the anniversary, the actress raved about their time together.

“It was really lovely,” she told PEOPLE of their anniversary celebrations, which included surprising her husband with a new German shepherd puppy named Gino.

“It was good to get away from all the work that we’ve been doing. He’s been on tour, I’ve been filming a movie, so it was nice to just sort of disconnect,” Chopra Jonas added. “Even if it was just two days, it was enough.”

As for 2020, though the couple may have taken some time off to celebrate the holidays, they will soon be back at work as they recently revealed that they are executive producing a new unscripted series for Amazon Prime about the sangeet — an Indian pre-wedding tradition — together, according to Deadline.

A sangeet is a celebratory party that takes place ahead of an Indian wedding. Chopra Jonas and her musician husband celebrated their sangeet last year, with the actress describing it as “a fierce song and dance competition between the families” that ended “as a huge celebration of love.” It inspired them to take on this new project.

“At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives,” Chopra Jonas shared on Instagram in December.

“@nickjonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding,” she added. “It’s our #SangeetProject ❤️❤️.”