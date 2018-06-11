Heating Up! Nick Jonas Brings Priyanka Chopra as His Date to Cousin's Wedding

Priyanka Chopra has met the family.

Over the weekend, the Quantico star, 35, accompanied her new beau Nick Jonas, 25, to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The singer and the actress were dressed up and walked arm-in-arm at the fête, which was also attended by Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle.

One day after the wedding, the new couple were also seen laughing and mingling with friends and family at brunch.

RELATED: ‘Flirtatious’ Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are ‘Hanging Out All the Time,’ Says Source

On Friday, the pair were photographed together for the first time since news of their relationship broke. Walking through JFK airport, the “Chains” singer was dressed down in a T-shirt, skinny jeans and denim jacket while Chopra looked glam in a cropped pink knit top and wide-legged pants.

Watch the full season of Search History on PeopleTV.com or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Gotham/GC Images

An insider previously told PEOPLE Jonas and Chopra stayed in touch after hitting it off last year but have been heating up over the last several weeks.

RELATED VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra On How Her Looks Is “Two Worlds Colliding”

“They’re flirtatious and have been hanging out and text all the time,” said the insider.

They also got flirty on Instagram last week when Chopra left a cheeky comment on a video Jonas shared of himself with a koala bear. “Who is cuter?” Chopra asked in her comment with a laugh emoji.